Pompano Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland

Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleconnex.com

Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale

In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
denisesanger.com

Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.

What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL

Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
iheart.com

Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
