Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Eight months and $1 million later, local-favorite bar The O.G. is now a distinctive new restaurant in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach resident Brian Rosen helped his father create the first Okeechobee Music Festival at a remote residential development they owned north of Lake O in 2016, he went large. OMF’s debut, with performances by Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, Mumford & Sons, Hall & Oates and Bassnectar, still seems like a did-that-really-happen dream. Soon after, Rosen opened a 1,000-square-foot ...
Weekend things to do (updated): New tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s farewell, West Palm Beach Wagyu Winter Wonderland
Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. FRIDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., formally reveals its ...
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale
In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
denisesanger.com
Fun with Peanut Island Florida snorkeling.
What you need to know about Peanut Island Florida Snorkeling. Looking for a fun, affordable day trip from West Palm Beach? Peanut Island Tropical Park is the place to go!. Peanut Island is actually constructed from debris. What started as a 10 acre island is now 80 acres. Just a...
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
SushiMas to Open Fort Lauderdale Location
The sushi brand opened in Wynwood in 2020 and is starting to take off in South Florida
flkeysnews.com
Demand for pumps jumps with rising seas and flood risks. Florida’s bill will be massive
Inside one of the biggest stormwater pump factories in Florida, 90 workers are busy molding metal: cutting, shaping, welding, painting and assembling it into the massive machines responsible for keeping South Florida’s streets dry. The pumps they’re building can stand up to 20 feet tall, weigh as much as...
Branhilda Richardson Knowles Memorial Park needs a deeper look into the past, residents say
Deerfield Beach – Finding ways to improve the public’s awareness of the legacy of Branhilda Richardson Knowles Memorial Park is a task being undertaken by a few invested citizens, and the city. This week, at the second Community Café hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, residents said...
Public picks preferences for McNab House and Botanical Gardens
Pompano Beach – A tropical garden, bromeliad and orchid garden are the community preferences for the McNab House and Botanical Gardens. The community rang in with their preferences at a Dec. 6 evening meeting held at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center. Preferred paving materials for garden walkways are...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
WPBF News 25
South Florida realtors react after Fed hikes interest rate for seventh time this year
JUPITER, Fla. — Rob Thompson, owner of Waterfront Properties in Jupiter says Palm Beach County now more than ever is the place to be. "We have the real trifecta here. We have all the businesses moving here, we have no state income tax and we have the weather, this is paradise," Thompson said.
Jupiter is planning for pickleball courts: Town council awaits county approval
JUPITER ― The town has a spring training stadium, a competition-sized swimming pool, a sparkling beachfront, nearly a dozen parks and even miniature golf — but for a municipality that prides itself on outdoor recreation, there are no public pickleball courts. That may change if county commissioners approve a plan that Jupiter Town...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
fashionweekdaily.com
The Daily Front Row Fêted 110 Years Of Hamilton Jewelers With A Cocktail Soirée At The Colony
To help Worth Avenue mainstay Hamilton Jewelers blow out 110 candles on the cake, the Daily Front Row co-hosted a cocktail celebration with the fourth generation family-ran jewelry company at The Colony Hotel in sunny Palm Beach. The evening was hosted under the stars and twinkling lights at the ‘pink...
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives May Be Coming Soon to One Coral Springs Restaurant
Is Guy Fieri bringing his Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives to Hellenic Republic in Coral Springs?. Our sources say he just might. Sources shared that the famous Food Network show would be filming at the town’s favorite Greek spot on Wednesday, December 14. We reached out to the restaurant for...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
NewPelican
