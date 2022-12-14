Read full article on original website
Ohio police dogs will soon be allowed to be transported by EMTs
A bill to allow EMTs to transport a police dog is on its way to Governor Mike DeWine to become law. State Rep. Ron Ferguson, of Wintersville, was a main co-sponsor of the legislation. The bill says the dogs can be transported to emergency veterinary services only if the injury...
West Virginia to become first state to digitize vehicle title, registration transactions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is set to become the first state to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations, the governor announced Wednesday. "This is an absolute milestone, not only for West Virginia but maybe for this entire nation," West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice...
Christmas tree auction returns at Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — If you're still in need of a Christmas tree or maybe a wreath for decoration, Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons has a way to help. The center's second Christmas tree auction has returned. After last year's initial success, organizers are aiming to double the amount raised from 2021. The proceeds go into a lottery for all the guests at the Suites where one is granted a special holiday wish by the staff. No matter who is selected for the wish, the trees bring a new, fun atmosphere to the home.
St. C. water valve project will boost new Trinity facility, other development
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — An 8-foot hole in the ground along Plaza Drive in St. Clairsville means the near conclusion of a water valve project that could save a big addition to the city thousands. “When finished, we will have three ways to get water to the facility if...
PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
