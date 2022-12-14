ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WTOV 9

Ohio police dogs will soon be allowed to be transported by EMTs

A bill to allow EMTs to transport a police dog is on its way to Governor Mike DeWine to become law. State Rep. Ron Ferguson, of Wintersville, was a main co-sponsor of the legislation. The bill says the dogs can be transported to emergency veterinary services only if the injury...
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

Christmas tree auction returns at Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — If you're still in need of a Christmas tree or maybe a wreath for decoration, Senior Suites at St. Clair Commons has a way to help. The center's second Christmas tree auction has returned. After last year's initial success, organizers are aiming to double the amount raised from 2021. The proceeds go into a lottery for all the guests at the Suites where one is granted a special holiday wish by the staff. No matter who is selected for the wish, the trees bring a new, fun atmosphere to the home.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WTOV 9

PHOTOS: Widespread snow storm inches across northern US

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Periods of steady snow of varying intensity were expected to continue Friday through early Saturday morning before tapering off in New York. Overall, most of the snow should be light to moderate with occasional somewhat heavier bursts of heavy wet snow. However, snow intensities should not be overwhelming at any point.
MAINE STATE

