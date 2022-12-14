Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes T-Shirt, Chocolate Frog Crossbody, and More Harry Potter Sweets-Themed Merchandise Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Offering Exclusive Rolling Backpack with $75+ Purchase
Universal Orlando Resort has just made your holiday shopping just a bit easier. When you spend $75 or more on a qualifying purchase, for an additional $60 you can purchase this new Universal Rolling Backpack. Universal Studios Rolling Backpack Offer – $60.00 (with $75+ qualifying purchases) The rolling backpack...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
universalparksnewstoday.com
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle’ Returns to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood
Holiday season has begun in Hogsmeade Village! The castle projection show, “Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” has returned to delight guests and light up the night sky. This show is performed nightly through January 1, 2023. The show begins with the Ghosts of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
WDW News Today
Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day
Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
Disney's Epcot Brings Back Guest-Favorite Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot has never been known as a great thrill ride theme park. Rides and attractions at the Florida park that first opened in 1982 have been more geared toward adults with the World Showcase collection of areas with themes of different countries and various themed pavilions sponsored by corporations.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/15/22 (Christmas Decor at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort, New Anastasia Mug, ‘Willow’ Costume Displays, & More)
Good morning from a stormy Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today a tornado watch has been issued for the Disney Parks. We were hoping the storms and rain would keep people away from the parks, but it’s very busy this morning. Today we’re planning on riding some rides and doing some shopping. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Port Orleans Resort Riverside and French Quarter later today. Let’s get started!
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
70 Christmas Movie Trivia Questions And Answers For People Who Looove The Holidays
Let's see how well you know the Christmas classics.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Limited Time Ocean Moon Bowl, Margarita, and Chocolate Mousse for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Satu’li Canteen in Animal Kingdom
In honor of the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” this month, new limited-time items have debuted at Satu’li Canteen in Pandora – The World of Avatar. There’s the Ocean Moon Bowl, Ilu Splash Margarita, and Metkayina Mousse. They are all limited-time, but we don’t know how long they will be available.
WDW News Today
The Brown Derby Hat Shop Under Refurbishment in Universal Studios Florida
In Universal Studios Florida, The Brown Derby Hat Shop, which has been closed for several months, is getting a much-needed exterior refurbishment. After Universal Orlando Resort first closed due to COVID-19, the Brown Derby Hat Shop remained closed until August 2021. But it closed again soon after and Universal has been using it for storage.
Christina Ricci Shares the Merriest Photo of Daughter Cleo by the Christmas Tree & It’s Pure Holiday Joy
We’re still fulling living in our Wednesday era, but Christina Ricci is ready to pause from the all-black look to embrace the holiday season. At least, when it comes to her 1-year-old daughter Cleo, who she shares with husband Mark Hampton. In a new photo, Cleo is living her best Christmassy life in front of a dazzling tree. “Xmas baby,” the Yellowjackets star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story today. In it, Cleo looks absolutely precious in red, heart-patterned overalls over a white shirt. To complete the merry ensemble, Cleo is wearing a headband with gold glitter reindeer antlers...
Disney World and Disneyland Remove a Popular Ride, Plan a New One
Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report has been working through the past couple of years to reimagine Disney’s iconic Splash Mountain ride. The slow-moving log ride at both Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., and Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be replaced as the parks need to part ways with the controversial ride that features the "Song of the South" theme.
WDW News Today
Jurassic World: The Ride Temporarily Closed for Refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood
Jurassic World-The Ride is closed for refurbishment at Universal Studios Hollywood. The attraction will reopen on December 16, according to the Universal Studios Hollywood website. Team Members are stationed at the entrance of the attraction. The water has been drained, and the track exposed. This is so crew members can...
WDW News Today
First ‘Anastasia’ Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
An “Anastasia” mug is the first merchandise for the film to arrive at Walt Disney World. Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic Don Bluth flick has appeared in Disney Parks before now. “Anastasia”...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 12/6/22 (Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Loungefly Handbag, Gingerbread House Milk and Cookies Mug, New Pins, & More)
We hopped aboard the Resort Monorail to the Magic Kingdom to check in on construction progress happening down below at the old Spirit of Aloha site. A few more construction vehicles have joined the large crane that has been at the project. As we made our way into the park,...
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Will Not Require Advance Reservations
When Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens, it will not require advance reservations for entrance. The enclosed land will have a restricted capacity, but guests will be able to walk up and enter the land whenever they want as long as it is not at capacity. If it is at capacity, guests will be able to make a reservation to enter from the Universal Studios Hollywood app while inside the park, or by visiting a kiosk on the Lower Lot.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
