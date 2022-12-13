Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend
Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
9News
Broncos owners catch Mines football fever, donate $100K for student transportation to Division II championship
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years. From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.
Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update
Will five-star player Travis Hunter join Deion Sanders at Colorado? The topic has been on everyone’s mind since Coach Prime fled Jackson State for Boulder and the Buffaloes. And if recent rumblings from Prime are any indication, the answer could please CU fans. The update from Sanders suggested that the five-star Hunter could indeed join Read more... The post Deion Sanders provides massive Travis Hunter update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos ownership group donates $100K to Mines for championship game costs
The Denver Broncos ownership group donated money to the Colorado School of Mines to help fans support the football team at the Division II National Championship game, the school said in a tweet Thursday.
smokynow.com
Opinion | Colorado Buffaloes Football New Head Coach
Colorado Buffaloes football hired former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Karl Dorrell, CU Buffs former head coach through 2020-2022, was fired during the season because of leading the Buffaloes to a 1-11 record in the Pac-12 during the 2022 season. The hiring of Sanders was a great move for the Buffs especially since he will bring a lot to the Colorado team.
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
CUBuffs.com
Buffs Roll Past North Alabama
BOULDER — Colorado's Tristan da Silva posted 25 points and nine rebounds Thursday night — both career highs — to lead the Buffaloes to an 84-60 win over North Alabama at the CU Events Center. The victory gave Tad Boyle's Buffs their first back-to-back wins of the...
247Sports
GSU Lands Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown
Georgia State Football continues to stay hot one week ahead of the Signing Day as the Panthers add former Colorado State Linebacker Tavian Brown from the Transfer Portal. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:. Brown is a 6'1, 230lbs Inside Linebacker who played in five games in 2022...
thecomeback.com
Colorado makes major Deion Sanders contract commitment
New Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders will earn $29.5 million over the five years of his first contract, which is a number that doesn’t include bonuses and incentives. The Denver Post revealed the major contract that makes Sanders the highest-paid coach in Buffaloes athletic history. Colorado did...
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
CUBuffs.com
Colorado Hosts North Alabama Thursday
THE SEASON: Colorado is 5-5 overall after defeating Colorado State 93-65 on Dec. 8 to begin a four-game home stand to finish off nonconference play. The Buffaloes began their Pac-12 Conference schedule, dropping consecutive games to Arizona State at home, 60-59 on Dec. 1, and at Washington, 73-63 on Dec. 4, to open 0-2 in league action for the first time in four years.
BH: Buffaloes roam Ohio? | Second signal caller
** Loss of Mike Leach … College football lost an icon earlier today when Mike Leach passed. He was 61. We wanted to pass along our condolences to the Leach family, Mississippi State and all other Leach touched. Leach was truly a one-of-a-kind personality and entertaining presence with an...
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
csurams.com
Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach
Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
Westword
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Lovett Industrial Closes on 15 Acres in Denver, Colorado for Industrial Development
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, Colorado in early September 2022 with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 square foot class A front-park rear-load building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005063/en/ Lovett Industrial closed on 14.95 acres of land in Denver, CO with plans to develop Broadway Logistics Center, a 201,329 SF class A front-park rear-load building. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour
DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado. The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023. Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday. Tickets for the...
