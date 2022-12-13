ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years. From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.

