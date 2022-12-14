Energy Northwest brings holiday cheer to hundreds of children this year

PASCO, Wash. — Energy Northwest (EN) is bringing holiday cheer to local children this year. They are sponsoring holiday parties and gifts for the Benton Franklin Head Start programs.

EN has been doing this since 1980.

Getting to see the joy on kids’ faces, by meeting the ultimate gift-bringer himself, Santa Claus.

He called himself the ‘distributor of cool things for wonderful kids.’ In one classroom, kids sang a Christmas song to him when he arrived with Mrs. Claus and his elves.

“We just really look forward to the opportunity to help kids who might not be able to celebrate Christmas in the way we do,” said Santa. “It’s hard to imagine kids who don’t get that who don’t have the opportunity so we can make 300 more happier and it’s just a great feeling.”

Energy Northwest and Santa himself are bringing joy to Head Start classrooms all around the Tri-Cities this week. They said they’ve gifted toys and clothes to more than 16,000 children.

Head Start is the longest-running national school readiness program. It provides education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to families earning income at or below the federal poverty level. More than 25 million preschool aged children have been a part of the program.

Energy Northwest develops, owns and operates the northwest’s only nuclear power facility. They use a diverse mix of hydro, solar, battery storage and wind projects.

READ: WSU Tri-Cities on its way to become nationwide clean energy hub

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.