Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama All In on Sugar Bowl

Alabama fans received excellent news on Friday regarding the team's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State: Bryce Young and Will Anderson plan to play in the game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chris Low, also of ESPN, confirmed the report and added even more good news to go with it. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard

Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Terry Saban and Katie Britt Honor 50 Tuscaloosa County Educators at Friday Luncheon

The 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County for going above and beyond for students in their classrooms. The luncheon, hosted by the Nick's Kids Foundation, was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa River Market to recognize elementary and middle school teachers who continue to make a difference in the lives of area students.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
ALABAMA STATE
Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd

A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

