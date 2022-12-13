Read full article on original website
Alabama All In on Sugar Bowl
Alabama fans received excellent news on Friday regarding the team's Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State: Bryce Young and Will Anderson plan to play in the game, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chris Low, also of ESPN, confirmed the report and added even more good news to go with it. He...
Jalapeños Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa, Boasting Alabama’s Largest Tequila Selection
Entrepreneur Jheovanny Gomez has brought his locally loved Jalapeños Mexican restaurant back to downtown Tuscaloosa in a renovated space that now features the largest selection of tequila in the state of Alabama. Gomez opened his original restaurant in downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square in 2001, but it eventually closed as...
Tuscaloosa’s Margarita Grill Closes its Doors After 15 Years of Business on McFarland Boulevard
Owners of Margarita Grill Authentic Mexican Restaurant located on on McFarland Boulevard announced the closure of their restaurant after 15 years of business. Homero Castro, one of the Tuscaloosa partners for the business, confirmed to the Thread the restaurant officially shut down normal operations on November 30. Castro cited problems with new owners of the property as one of the reasons they decided to close.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
No Shots Fired Or Injuries Reported After Fight in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall
Contrary to some internet rumors swirling, no shots were fired and no one was injured in a fight at Tuscaloosa's University Mall Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the mall on McFarland Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. about a group of people fighting there.
DCH Reinstitutes Mask Requirements As COVID Cases Climb Again
Tuscaloosa residents visiting loved ones in local hospitals this holiday season will be required to wear a facemask when doing so as COVID-19 cases in the area climb again. Leaders at the DCH Health System announced the change this weekend, and it went into effect Monday morning at midnight. DCH...
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
SEE INSIDE Hale County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom-Built Home
Caitlin Tubbs Wilson, Associate Broker, and Realtor said that in this home you could “live every day like you’re on vacation.”. This custom-built riverfront home is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Located in Alabama’s Hale County it provides impeccable views of Brush Creek and the Black Warrior River.
Active Weather Day Ahead Includes Threats of Flooding, Tornadoes
The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa weather center has been closely monitoring a storm system that will move into our area today and through the evening hours. The main concerns are the potential for flooding, damaging winds, and tornadoes. As a reminder, when any of the counties under our listening coverage area...
Terry Saban and Katie Britt Honor 50 Tuscaloosa County Educators at Friday Luncheon
The 12th annual Nick's Kids Teacher Excellence Awards Luncheon honored 50 educators in Tuscaloosa County for going above and beyond for students in their classrooms. The luncheon, hosted by the Nick's Kids Foundation, was held Friday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa River Market to recognize elementary and middle school teachers who continue to make a difference in the lives of area students.
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
Flood Watch Issued Tuesday for Parts of West, Central Alabama Ahead of Wednesday Severe Weather
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a flood watch for several counties across Central and West Alabama Tuesday as severe weather is expected to impact parts of the state on Wednesday. Counties/ Cities Impacted. Marion. Lamar. Fayette. Winston. Walker. Blount. Etowah. Calhoun. Cherokee. Pickens. Tuscaloosa. Jefferson. Shelby. St.Clair.
Threat Draws Massive Police Presence to Hillcrest High School Tuesday
A huge number of law enforcement officers are at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School Tuesday morning responding to a possible threat on campus. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies, Tuscaloosa Police officers, State Troopers, Moundville Police and more are on the scene at the school, which is on lockdown as police clear the building.
1,700 University of Alabama Students to Graduate in Saturday Commencement
The University of Alabama will host two fall commencement ceremonies this Saturday inside Coleman Coliseum. Around 1,700 graduates are expected to receive degrees during the ceremonies, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. Shane Dorrill, the University's Assistant Director of Communications, shared details about the commencements in a press release Wednesday,
Hillcrest High School Teacher Armed Students with Bats During Active Shooter Hoax
In the aftermath of an active shooter hoax that impacted a high school in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday morning, one teacher said she and her students were ready to defend themselves if necessary. As previously reported, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at Hillcrest High School where rumors circulated that an active...
84-Year-Old Fayette Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Evening
A multiple-vehicle crash in Fayette County Wednesday evening claimed the life of an 84-year-old man. According to a release from Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama 171 near mile marker 42, approximately four miles north of Fayette.
Janet Jackson Set To Perform In Alabama April 22nd
A legendary R&B talent is scheduled to perform at in Birmingham next April, promoters have announced. Platinum-selling and five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Janet Jackson will headline the show set for April 22nd at the BJCC in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Janet Jackson has sold more than 100 million units...
Suspect in Tuesday Apartment Shooting in Tuscaloosa Captured in Neighboring County
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced the suspect in a Tuscaloosa apartment shooting from earlier this week was captured and jailed Friday night. As previously reported, a 22-year-old male was found shot to death Tuesday evening at Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East.The victim was identified as Larry Maddix, Jr.
Northport OKs Plans for Water Park, Kentuck SportsPlex and Massive Outdoor Adventure Park
City leaders in Northport approved Master Plans for two new recreational spaces Monday night, passing another milestone on the path to bringing a riverside sportsplex and a new outdoor adventure park to the city. They also hired ProParks Management to design and begin building their municipal water park. The steps...
