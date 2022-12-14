Read full article on original website
Father of Waffle House shooter appears in court for motion to reconsider
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of a man who killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 appeared in Tazewell County court on Thursday. In May, Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty of illegally delivering a gun to his son Travis, who used the weapon during the mass shooting. Reinking and his attorney […]
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
1470 WMBD
Rossi takes the stand in lawsuits against him
PEKIN, Ill. – Aaron Rossi has taken the witness stand, but he’s not saying much. At a hearing in Tazewell County Court regarding civil lawsults filed against him related to his operation of now-closed Reditus Labs, Rossi pleaded the 5th. It came as Rossi was being asked to...
25newsnow.com
Former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry arrested for alleged deceptive practice, defrauding clients $106,000
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A reputable Peoria business owner for years, now behind bars. The former owner and operator of Murray Custom Cabinetry has been arrested for multiple counts of deceptive practice. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, former owner of the company, was arrested after police were contacted...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
25newsnow.com
County jails seek help with more than just short staff
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Last week, Pontiac prison workers called on the Illinois Department of Corrections for change. With multiple attacks at the facility this year, they say employee safety is a top concern. At a local jail, staffers face similar problems, but the solution may also lie with the inmates.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for two Fulton County burglaries
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – Authorities in Fulton County say they’ve arrested man allegedly responsible for at least a pair of burglaries more than a month ago. The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says Michael Barker, 48 of Cuba, is facing two counts of Residential Burglary and one other count of Burglary after his arrest on December 10.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Investigates Hit-and-Run Fatal Crash
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 Special Agents are investigating a hit-and run fatal crash that occurred in the evening hours of December 14, 2022, at US Route 36 and Salem School Road in Macon County. On December 15, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Macon...
1470 WMBD
Grand Jury files charges following pair of police chases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who allegedly tried to flee from officers twice and led them on a foot chase only faces a pair of charges filed by a grand jury, instead of the host of charges he was arrested on. A grand jury Tuesday filed felony counts...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
starvedrock.media
Rutland Ex-Con Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges
Convicted felons aren't supposed to have a single gun around let alone an arsenal of firearms. Officers on Sunday converged on the Rutland home of 42-year-old David Allen Mays. Inside they allegedly found a shotgun, an AKS 762 rifle, an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor. The search came a day after Mays was tracked down in Woodford County and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.
Central Illinois Proud
Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
YAHOO!
Springfield man convicted of two crimes involving a minor; faces up to 30 years in prison
A Springfield man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday of two crimes involving a minor. Matthew W. Faubel, 52, was found guilty of involuntary sexual servitude of a child and traveling to meet a minor, both felonies, following a two-day trial before Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin in Springfield.
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Accused Shell Station carjacker arrested Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer for a carjacking that occurred Wednesday night at a Shell gas station in the 1900 block of N. Knoxville. Police allege that on Wednesday night, Meyer shot the driver of a vehicle and left the scene in...
wglt.org
Older evidence poses challenges in Jamie Snow murder case
Dated technology abandoned by police investigators decades ago is creating an issue for lawyers for Jamie Snow as they scrutinize materials in Snow’s bid to prove his innocence in the shooting death of William Little. Snow was convicted in 2001 of killing the Bloomington gas station attendant during a...
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Springfield police officials said Phanthourath was found at 5 p.m. on Durkin Drive near the intersection with […]
Effingham Radio
Semi Crash On I-57 Results In Death Of Secor Man
On Wednesday December 14, 2022 at approximately 3:00 pm, the Illinois State Police responded to a report of a semi overturned in the median of I-57 NB MP 158. (just south of the cross) Upon arrival they found a male deceased in the semi. The Coroner’s office was called and pronounced the male deceased at the scene at 3:55 pm. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. No witnesses stopped or were located and at this point it is unknown why he ran off the road into the median.
