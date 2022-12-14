Convicted felons aren't supposed to have a single gun around let alone an arsenal of firearms. Officers on Sunday converged on the Rutland home of 42-year-old David Allen Mays. Inside they allegedly found a shotgun, an AKS 762 rifle, an AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and body armor. The search came a day after Mays was tracked down in Woodford County and arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

RUTLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO