The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a group of migrants was taken into custody Wednesday after landing on Peanut Island. Officials said that 19 adults and two children, docked at the island in the Intracoastal Waterway between Riviera Beach and Palm Beach, at about 2 p.m. Authorities have not said where the migrants came from though the Coast Guard has intercepted boats previously from Haiti and Cuba. On Wednesday, 32 were repatriated to Cuba after two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea due to safety of life at sea concerns.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO