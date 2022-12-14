Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
Related
wflx.com
Detective: Mother 'solely responsible' for death of 'Baby June'
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, the child's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's death, authorities announced Thursday. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on the Atlantic...
wflx.com
Mother arrested in death of 'Baby June,' newborn found in 2018, authorities say
More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Thursday that the child's mother has been arrested. An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter found the body of the naked infant floating on...
wflx.com
Delray Beach Geneologist explains how DNA helped solve Baby June's case
NewsChannel 5 is taking a closer look at the technology used to find and arrest the mother of Baby June; a newborn baby found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet in June of 2018. Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced they identified and arrested the infant's mother nearly...
wflx.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with Rivera Beach fatal hit-and-run crash
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested the man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old motorcyclist last month. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 25 just after 6 p.m. on west Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S. Police said Christopher Cornelius Tucker Jr., 18,...
wflx.com
Shooting victim reunites with saving officer on 37th birthday
On Vernice Patterson's 37th birthday she had a reunion filled with thanks and praise. It's the first time in five months that Patterson and Officer Casey Stripling are seeing each other. They met during a life and death situation for Patterson on the 4th of July. Patterson and her daughter...
wflx.com
'Perceived threat' at Fort Pierce Central High School under investigation
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a "perceived threat" at Fort Pierce Central High School. In a callout to parents on Wednesday evening, principal Eldrique Gardner said a student saw a message in a school restroom and alerted school administrators. No additional details about the message...
wflx.com
21 migrants land on Peanut Island in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a group of migrants was taken into custody Wednesday after landing on Peanut Island. Officials said that 19 adults and two children, docked at the island in the Intracoastal Waterway between Riviera Beach and Palm Beach, at about 2 p.m. Authorities have not said where the migrants came from though the Coast Guard has intercepted boats previously from Haiti and Cuba. On Wednesday, 32 were repatriated to Cuba after two interdictions in the Caribbean Sea due to safety of life at sea concerns.
wflx.com
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
An apartment complex in Port St. Lucie was hit by thieves Monday night. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. Paul Gibbons was among those victimized by the crooks. "I came down, talked to my neighbors and...
wflx.com
Deputy rescues woman from submerged car in Stuart
A Martin County Sheriff's Office deputy rescued a driver whose car submerged into a Stuart pond Wednesday night. Arund 5 p.m., Martin County Fire Rescue got a call there was a submerged car off Willoughby Glen community entrance. The woman was still in the car and the deputy jumped into...
wflx.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County has urgent need for teenage gifts
Year-round, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County service around 10,000 kids. Their annual toy drive sponsored by GL Homeshas been extended until Dec. 22 because they need to raise gifts for teenagers. "Teens are forgotten mostly because a lot of times the families we serve the teens...
wflx.com
Martin County commissioners approve $1.7 million Palm City project
Martin County took another step to keep growing what's becoming Palm City's own downtown area. Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a $1.7 million project to build the Patio at Palm City Place located off Mapp Road. The project will have a community gathering area featuring the following amenities:. Pavilion for...
wflx.com
Semi hauling eggs overturns on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach Gardens
A two-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens caused major traffic delays Wednesday evening. The wreck occurred just after 4 p.m. near the Northlake Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators said the driver of a semi, which...
wflx.com
Construction for Martin County housing development halted due to flood concerns
Construction for one of Martin County’s new housing developments has been halted for the foreseeable future due to flood concerns to surrounding homes. Building a new community off of Kanner Highway has caused flooding at a decades old home nearby. The homeowner said she can barely live in her home anymore.
wflx.com
Parents 'cautiously optimistic' over new proposed student rezoning map
An update on the Palm Beach County high school student boundary changes that are shaking up thousands of families. In addition to drawing in close to 2,000 students from nearby overcrowded high schools to the new Dr. Joaquín García High School in western Lake Worth, which is set to open in August of next year, the boundary changes will shift more than 1,000 students to other schools.
wflx.com
Rent hikes slowing down in Palm Beach County; market remains competitive
Rent prices across the country dropped 1% over the last month, according to the latest rent tracker report from Redfin. Locally, Palm Beach County is still seeing high rental prices. In West Palm Beach, more than 60% of rentals are priced between $2,000 and $11,000. However, in the last month,...
wflx.com
High school students learn about online shopping scams
During the holiday season, online scams become more prevalent as many consumers are shopping online, which is why an instructor at SouthTech Academy in Palm Beach County is teaching her cybersecurity students all about it. Every year in December, Linda Berkheimer, an information technology and cybersecurity instructor at SouthTech Academy...
wflx.com
South Florida citrus growers struggle staying afloat
You're likely going to find it a lot more difficult and a lot more expensive to buy orange juice, oranges, and other citrus fruits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released Friday a new forecast showing Florida is expected to produce 51% fewer oranges during the 2022-2023 season than the previous year.
wflx.com
Program providing free meals for seniors proposed for Wellington
A new meal service for seniors could soon be coming to the Wellington Community Center. After a difficult few years, Wellington's Village Manager Jim Barnes said he's hopeful that providing a place where seniors can get free meals will bring the community together. "If nothing else, it's a way to...
wflx.com
Wellington High School marching band to perform in London New Year's Day parade
A local high school band is getting ready for its biggest performance yet. The Wellington Community High School Mighty Wolverine Sound marching band is heading to London to play in the famous New Year's Day parade. Practice, practice, practice. It's what the Wellington High School marching band lives everyday. But...
wflx.com
New PGA Tour-backed league to build venue at Palm Beach State College
A sports business co-founded by two Palm Beach County-based PGA Tour members is partnering with Palm Beach State College to build a venue for their new high-tech golf league. TMRW Sports, co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced plans Tuesday to construct a facility on the Palm Beach Gardens campus of Palm Beach State College that will serve as the inaugural home of the upstart TGL golf league.
Comments / 0