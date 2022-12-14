ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinaw City, MI

Dominant first half lifts Mackinaw City girls past Ellsworth

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acdxn_0jhiVrOV00

MACKINAW CITY – The Northern Lakes Conference has been dominated by the Mackinaw City Lady Comets for the last half-decade or so.

But no matter what year it is, the Comets don’t seem to get tired of winning their league.

And with a motivated and hungry senior class hoping to make history this winter, the Comets are looking to deliver a five-peat in the NLC.

Fueled by six double-figure scorers and suffocating pressure defense, the four-time defending NLC champion Comets kept things rolling with an 89-15 home victory over the Ellsworth Lancers on Tuesday.

“They’re very motivated,” said Mackinaw City coach Jake Huffman. “This group of girls – my seniors haven’t lost an NLC game – they’re pretty motivated to keep it that way and want to reach that goal again this year. There will be challenges ahead as we go through the season, and we have a couple teams in the league like (Burt Lake) NMCA who are putting up quite a few points, and so we’re going to have to deal with that. We know they’ve got a couple good shooters, they’ve got some girls that play hard, so we’re going to have to work hard to get our way through here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ondte_0jhiVrOV00

The victory was the 51 st consecutive NLC triumph for the Comets (4-0, 2-0 NLC), who didn’t allow a single point and took a commanding 36-0 advantage after one quarter of play. During the quarter, senior Marlie Postula scored 10 points, while fellow senior Larissa Huffman scored eight. Madison Smith and Julia Sullivan, also a part of that terrific Mackinaw City senior class, both chipped in with six in the opening period.

“I think it’s that drive, that drive to succeed, that drive to go out and accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish,” Huffman said of his team’s fast start. “They’ve really tried to impose and dictate what we’re doing, and we’ve worked so hard defensively because it all starts on the defensive side of the ball. When you’re out there and dominating the rebounds – I don’t know what the rebounding margin was tonight – but when we were up in Big Bay (de Noc), they had some good-sized girls and nice athletes, but we outrebounded them, 42-15, and I think we had another really good margin tonight. When you can control the boards and play tough defense and keep girls in front of you, good things happen on the offensive side.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSabq_0jhiVrOV00

The Comets continued to play solid basketball in the second quarter, building a 59-2 advantage going into the break. As for the Comets on defense, they didn’t surrender any points until an Ellsworth two-point bucket with 3:15 remaining in the half.

With such a huge lead, the Comets were able to give many of their inexperienced players varsity game action, something Huffman was thrilled to see.

“The biggest thing for tonight was we were looking for execution,” Huffman said. “I have four JV girls that came and sat on the bench with us tonight. All those girls will be varsity players next year, so it was good to get them out here, let them play a quarter and let them get a little taste of varsity basketball.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Amv3_0jhiVrOV00

Postula had another quality night for the Comets, tallying a game-high 19 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Huffman recorded her second triple-double of the season with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. Sullivan helped out with a double-double, registering 14 points, 13 rebounds and one steal. Smith nearly added a double-double with 14 points, nine boards, one assist and one steal. Gracie Beauchamp finished with 12 points, six assists, six steals and three rebounds, and junior forward Jersey Beauchamp was the sixth Comet to hit double figures with 10 points, while also adding six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block.

“I think (the NLC success) says a lot about this group of girls and how hard they’ve worked, and how hard and how motivated they are to be successful,” Huffman said. “(Former Mackinaw City coach) Adam Stefanski set such a solid base with these girls. They’re a group of girls that are fundamentally sound and adjusted well to a new system and new style of basketball and are very motivated to be successful, and I think that drive is there to finish this season undefeated again, then take a look at districts and see if we can get through a really tough district in what frankly is going to be a really tough regional.

“There’s no easy path this year come tournament time, so we have to be effective every night.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAPIA_0jhiVrOV00

Others helping out in Mackinaw City’s win included Kerry-Ann Ming (two points, three steals, one rebound), Hanna Hingston (two points, two rebounds, one steal), Kenzlie Currie (two points) and Rian Esper (one rebound, one assist, one steal).

Huffman also praised the support of the Mackinaw City student section, which had plenty of Christmas songs to sing throughout Tuesday’s contest.

“Our student section is awesome,” Huffman said. “They serenaded us there for a while with some Christmas tunes and did a great job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIwEf_0jhiVrOV00

Nora Puroll led Ellsworth with five points. Avery Strange and Samantha Paalman each netted four.

Mackinaw City will be off until Tuesday, Dec. 20, when it hosts Manistique in its first Christmas tournament game at 7 p.m. Before that matchup, Inland Lakes will face Brimley in a 5:30 p.m. clash. The winners will meet in the championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

In junior varsity action, Mackinaw City picked up a 59-33 victory over Ellsworth.

Kenzlie Currie led the Comets with 15 points, while Hanna Ming had 12, Rian Esper and Abby Brown each tallied 11, and Kerry Ann-Ming scored 10.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Dominant first half lifts Mackinaw City girls past Ellsworth

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township

Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Event space opens in Walloon Lake

Just off U.S.131 on M-75 headed into downtown Walloon Lake sits a large gambrel-style, barn-like structure that has been entertaining families for generations. While there have been years when the building sadly sat vacant, it has remained an iconic part of the village’s history while waiting patiently for its next chapter.
WALLOON LAKE, MI
9&10 News

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Making Stop in Traverse City in 2024

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have released their 2023-2024 air show schedules, and they’re making a stop in Traverse City in 2024. The Blue Angels have announced they’re making a stop in the cherry capital for the 2024 National Cherry Festival on June 29 and 30. They’ve preformed at the festival since the early 1900s, with their most recent stop being the 2022 National Cherry Festival.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Mackinac Bridge reopens to all traffic after office trailer accident

ST. IGNACE Mich. (WJRT) - The Mackinac Bridge was closed to all traffic for a coupe hours after an office trailer fell off its frame Wednesday afternoon. The Mackinac Bridge Authority announced the closure just after 4 p.m. Webcams of the bridge showed emergency vehicles on the south end of the bridge on the Mackinaw City side.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
abc12.com

K-9 finds man who ran into Northern Michigan woods with 3-year-old

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police helped locate a Gaylord man who ran into a wooded area with his 3-year-old son, who was not properly dressed for cold weather, after a fight with his girlfriend. The woman called 911 around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to report that her boyfriend,...
GAYLORD, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Conway Township rallies against solar energy proposal

Over 200 people attended the township planning commission meeting to discuss a proposed zoning ordinance amendment that would allow for the expansion of solar power in Conway Township. According to a poll by Michigan State University, over 90% of Michiganders support solar energy, and a mere 3% are strongly opposed....
CONWAY, MI
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy