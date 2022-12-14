Rockford School Board swears in new member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has a new member.

Kimberley Haley was sworn-in Tuesday evening. She will represent Subdistrict F.

The board selected Haley to replace Michael Connor, who resigned last month after cameras caught him in an altercation outside of the district headquarters.

Haley is a Rockford native and Boylan High School graduate. She will serve through April 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.