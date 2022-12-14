The cooling company can now fulfill every HVAC request due to the availability of the PACE program across Florida. Residential PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing is a novel long-term financing source that enables homeowners to undertake energy conservation and other eligible improvements to their property. These improvements include systems comprising water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy generation. Through this financing program, complete financing is guaranteed to homeowners, including the costs of installation, the purchase of equipment or materials, and the cost of labor. Costs can be paid back over time through a voluntary assessment that is based on the property rather than the homeowner. In the state of Florida, the residential PACE program had not been available in every county and city, but with the aid of the I.C.E. Cooling’s AC programs, property owners in Florida can now benefit from the PACE model.

