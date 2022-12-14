Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week: McKee Botanical Gardens Festival of LightsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach Museum of Art’s - ART AFTER DARKKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in Florida
Manatees huddle around the opening of Three Sisters Spring in Crystal RiverPhoto byUncovering Florida. If you are waiting for the "right time" to take a trip to see Florida's elusive manatees in the flesh, this weekend may offer the perfect opportunity--as long as the predicted weather forecast holds.
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
hwy.co
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
natureworldnews.com
Toxic Algae Blooms Emerge in Portions Southwest Florida Coastline That Could Cause Fish Kills and Respiratory Risks
Portions of the Southwest Florida Coastline have suffered from toxic algae blooms that cause fish kills and potential respiratory risks. Scientists and researchers called for urgent action to restore the health of the bays. Walking near the Southwest Florida Coastline would be a normal day. However, noticeable algae blooms on...
Florida to Make a Major Change for Homeowners. Will You be Affected?
The Florida state Legislature approved on Wednesday a bill requiring hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners to buy flood insurance. It is the nation’s first mandate of its sort.
getnews.info
I.C.E. Cooling and Heating Is Bringing Affordable HVAC Systems to The Doorsteps of Homeowners in Florida Through the State’s Pace Financing Program
The cooling company can now fulfill every HVAC request due to the availability of the PACE program across Florida. Residential PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing is a novel long-term financing source that enables homeowners to undertake energy conservation and other eligible improvements to their property. These improvements include systems comprising water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy generation. Through this financing program, complete financing is guaranteed to homeowners, including the costs of installation, the purchase of equipment or materials, and the cost of labor. Costs can be paid back over time through a voluntary assessment that is based on the property rather than the homeowner. In the state of Florida, the residential PACE program had not been available in every county and city, but with the aid of the I.C.E. Cooling’s AC programs, property owners in Florida can now benefit from the PACE model.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
iheart.com
The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery
Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?
Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
eenews.net
Fla. lawmakers force homeowners to buy flood insurance
Hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners face requirements to buy flood insurance under a precedent-setting bill approved Wednesday by the state Legislature. It’s the first mandate of its kind in the country. The requirement applies to properties across the state, regardless of whether they are in high-risk flood...
Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
Florida’s property insurance commissioner calls it quits
It was a surprising departure in the wake of a special session on Florida's property insurance crisis. The state's insurance commissioner has turned in his resignation.
franklincounty.news
FWC says too soon to reopen bay
With $20 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on the line, representatives of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are hoping to begin a major reshelling program by next summer once the results of a pilot study are complete. In an appearance before the county commission Dec....
ABC Action News
Report: DeSantis program has hired just 7 veterans to become Florida teachers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A program Governor Ron DeSantis introduced over the summer to make it easier for veterans to become teachers has landed with a thud after six months, according to a new report. Military.com reports the program has hired a total of seven veterans to become teachers across...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
floridapolitics.com
Hope flutters again that a Florida native will be designated state bird
Tina Polsky has joined Samuel Killebrew's effort to honor the Florida scrub jay. Hope has taken wing again that the Florida scrub jay will get its deserved perch as the state bird — even if last year’s effort didn’t take off. Following up on last year’s effort,...
The Best Florida State Parks for Winter Camping
Many families enjoy camping as a way to enjoy the outdoors in a wholesome way while spending time together. According to Business Wire, more than 7.2 million households in the United States have begun camping over the last five years.
Comments / 1