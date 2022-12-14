ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

I.C.E. Cooling and Heating Is Bringing Affordable HVAC Systems to The Doorsteps of Homeowners in Florida Through the State’s Pace Financing Program

The cooling company can now fulfill every HVAC request due to the availability of the PACE program across Florida. Residential PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) financing is a novel long-term financing source that enables homeowners to undertake energy conservation and other eligible improvements to their property. These improvements include systems comprising water conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy generation. Through this financing program, complete financing is guaranteed to homeowners, including the costs of installation, the purchase of equipment or materials, and the cost of labor. Costs can be paid back over time through a voluntary assessment that is based on the property rather than the homeowner. In the state of Florida, the residential PACE program had not been available in every county and city, but with the aid of the I.C.E. Cooling’s AC programs, property owners in Florida can now benefit from the PACE model.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
FLORIDA STATE
themreport.com

How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
MIAMI, FL
eenews.net

Fla. lawmakers force homeowners to buy flood insurance

Hundreds of thousands of Florida property owners face requirements to buy flood insurance under a precedent-setting bill approved Wednesday by the state Legislature. It’s the first mandate of its kind in the country. The requirement applies to properties across the state, regardless of whether they are in high-risk flood...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond

SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
SANIBEL, FL
franklincounty.news

FWC says too soon to reopen bay

With $20 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation on the line, representatives of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are hoping to begin a major reshelling program by next summer once the results of a pilot study are complete. In an appearance before the county commission Dec....

