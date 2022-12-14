ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Local Veterans Association holds info session on PACT act

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpZOs_0jhiV95800

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help local veterans understand the signing of this summer’s PACT act, The Veterans Association of the Finger Lakes (VAFL) held an informational event Tuesday.

The act, which was signed into law this past summer , expands health coverage for veterans and 9/11 victims exposed to burn pits. The move ensures protection for veterans suffering from issues such as cancer due to these and other toxic exposures, such as vets exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

VAFL Public Affairs Officer Lydia Delgado said that raising awareness is important because many veterans don’t know they have access to these benefits.

“It’s a very big need,” she said. “There are an estimated 7,000 veterans in Monroe Count who are eligible for VA healthcare, who aren’t getting VA healthcare. “

VAFL was one of more than 80 VA facilities across the country taking part in this push to better inform Veterans this week, in what was known as a “Week of Action.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: County Executive Ed Day Responds to Question on When Emergency Personel Will See New Tax Credit

I saw on Rockland Daily that volunteer firefighters and ambulance corps members will now be able to receive a tax credit provided by their local government. So my question, as a Hatzoloh volunteer, is this. Is Rockland County going to be offering to exempt us for the maximum of 10% of the assessed value of a primary home for volunteers who have been members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service for at least two years, and if so, when will this happen? It would certainly be nice if it was sooner rather than later.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Kingston hospital opens

KINGSTON – The newly reimagined Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston is seeing patients effective on Wednesday. The facility on Mary’s Avenue, with a new two-story, 79,000 square foot addition, also includes a 25,000 SF emergency care center, modern family birthing center and critical care area, advanced service cardiac catheterization laboratory, and 48,000 SF of refurbished space within the hospital footprint.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BOCES CEO to retire

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
GOSHEN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

U.S. offering free at-home coronavirus tests: Here’s how to place an order

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise once again, the U.S. federal government is offering free at-home test kits to households. Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and nearby Nassau and Suffolk counties are all listed as having high COVID transmission rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). New York City Health Department data shows around 283 new cases per 100,000 people in the borough — a total that has been rising in recent days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Former staffer suing Attorney General James

(WIVB) — A former staffer for state Attorney General Letitia James is suing her and a longtime Chief of Staff, accusing the Chief of Staff of sexual assault. The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, the defendant, Sofia Quintanar, was sexually assaulted by Ibrahim Khan at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar. Quintanar […]
BUFFALO, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residents tell town officials they oppose campground proposal

MODENA – A group showed up at the Plattekill Planning Board session Tuesday night to voice their opposition to a planned campground, Red Cedar Ridge, a 30-site facility on 501 Huckleberry Turnpike near the border of the towns of Marlborough and Plattekill. David Campbell and Mallory Cash are seeking...
PLATTEKILL, NY
riverdalepress.com

Not a fan of Gov. Hochul

I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Gov. Hochul Should Veto Changes to Estates, Power and Trusts Law

We, the undersigned members of the Putnam County Legislature, write to respectfully request that you veto bills S74A/A6770, known as the Grieving Families Act, which amends the Estates, Powers and Trusts Law (EPTL) in relation to payment and distribution of damages in wrongful death actions. This proposed law is vague...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
travelawaits.com

11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy