Local Veterans Association holds info session on PACT act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — To help local veterans understand the signing of this summer’s PACT act, The Veterans Association of the Finger Lakes (VAFL) held an informational event Tuesday.

The act, which was signed into law this past summer , expands health coverage for veterans and 9/11 victims exposed to burn pits. The move ensures protection for veterans suffering from issues such as cancer due to these and other toxic exposures, such as vets exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

VAFL Public Affairs Officer Lydia Delgado said that raising awareness is important because many veterans don’t know they have access to these benefits.

“It’s a very big need,” she said. “There are an estimated 7,000 veterans in Monroe Count who are eligible for VA healthcare, who aren’t getting VA healthcare. “

VAFL was one of more than 80 VA facilities across the country taking part in this push to better inform Veterans this week, in what was known as a “Week of Action.”

