ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kevin Obanor, De'Vion Harmon, Pop Isaacs lead Texas Tech to win over Eastern Washington

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

When things looked awry for the offense Tuesday night, Texas Tech men's basketball coach Mark Adams made a crucial adjustment at halftime against Eastern Washington.

The second-year leader of the Red Raiders implored his players to start playing inside-out — passing the ball into the post and seeing how the Eagles reacted on defense.

Kevin Obanor was the benefactor.

Obanor, a senior forward, finished with a double-double of a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds, while De'Vion Harmon chipped in 19 points and a career-best six steals, to help Texas Tech down Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday inside United Supermarkets Arena.

"I mean, we knew we had a mismatch down in the post," said Obanor, who tallied his sixth double-double of the season and scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes of the contest. "Thankful for the coaching staff to realize it. ... Good awareness from the coaching staff and the players for even trusting me to put me in a position to get the ball down there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WgoPt_0jhiV8CP00

The inside-out play was the offseason vision Adams and the coaching staff had for the Red Raiders, which touted a trio of talented bigs highlighted by Obanor and aided by returner Daniel Batcho and Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq.

But things changed as Aimaq suffered a broken foot in the offseason, which has forced him to miss a majority of the season and Batcho was unable to play Tuesday due to a left foot injury. Batcho, who donned a walking boot like Aimaq, twisted his ankle in the waning moments of the win over Nicholls last week.

Compounding the issue, Aimaq reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday per a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Aimaq, who was a two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year, netted 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds per game last season for Utah Valley before entering the portal. He was courted by Arkansas, Houston, Texas Tech and Houston before choosing the Red Raiders.

His reported decision to transfer for the second time means the Red Raiders will need to rely heavily on the duo of Obanor and Batcho to help the young squad continue its upward trend of development heading into Big 12 Conference play.

On Tuesday night, Texas Tech did its best to establish a presence in the paint or dominate the rebounding battle in the contest. This also meant Eastern Washington found opportunities to not only score inside, but also find open shooters behind the 3-point line.

In the first half, the Eagles made 6-of-15 shots from three-point line before going into their locker room tied with the Red Raiders at 29-29.

The game shifted, a bit, as Obanor asserted himself in the post, using both blocks and certain angles to ensure an easy bucket under the basket.

"Part of that, again, is that he's open a lot," Adams said of Obanor and playing inside-out. "He's trying to get the guys to see it on film. The strength of this team is trying to get the ball to the paint to KO and Daniel Batcho both. And I think with Fardaws when he gets back.

"It's an emphasis to really work the feed into the post. ... I thought we ran some good plays that got us the ball down there and a couple of them were big plays that made a difference in the game."

Several other game-changing plays occurred on the defensive end as Lamar Washington, the freshman guard, notched a steal and a dunk to provide Texas Tech with a 40-38 and 52-45 advantage in the second half.

The 6-foot-4 athlete has become more aggressive on defense after becoming more familiar with the no-middle, side scheme implemented by the Red Raiders. Hamon also thrived, securing six steals which he felt set a tone throughout the contest all the way to final buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y43Ew_0jhiV8CP00

"I mean, I'm just bringing toughness," Harmon said. "I know what I'm capable of. ... If I can set that defensive tone for the guys, and that's what I want to do. Defense wins games."

With the victory, the Red Raiders (7-2) increased their home winning streak to 27 games by downing the Eagles (4-6) who battled toward the end of the contest.

Richard "Pop" Isaacs scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to round out the double-digit scorers for the Red Raiders.

Steele Venters finished with 26 points, going 5-for-10 from the three-point line, to lead EWU on offense. Angelo Allegri (14 points) and Ethan Price (11 points) aided the Eagles, who finished 11-for-28 from the three-point line.

"Good win, got to give credit to Eastern Washington," Obanor said. "They're a really good team. Very long team. ... It was a lot closer than we wanted it to be.

"It's just the journey. We've got a group of new guys and it starts with me. We've just got to be better, but it was a tough win. Still happy for the guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRk5u_0jhiV8CP00

Next up: Texas Tech is scheduled to take on Jackson State in a 2:45 p.m. Saturday neutral-site game as part of the HBCU Roundball Classic held at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

Quick hits

  • On Wednesday, Texas Tech center Fardaws Aimaq is reportedly entering his name in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10 post is also expected to have immediate eligibility, according to Stockrisers.com’s Jake Weingarten.
  • Kevin Obanor notched a double-double, the 36th of his career, on Tuesday.
  • KJ Allen tallied a season-best seven rebounds.
  • Lamar Washington notched four assists, the fourth time the freshman has dished out four or more in a game this season. His season high was five against Nicholls.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Kevin Obanor, De'Vion Harmon, Pop Isaacs lead Texas Tech to win over Eastern Washington

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vivathematadors.com

Cause for concern after two tough games, Aimaq Transfer

-After all the excitement entering the season, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team seems to be at a crossroads early on in the season. Following two tough games against Nicholls State and Eastern Washington, the Red Raider faithful are wondering if this team can gel together in time for the conference slate.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

San Diego State safety transferring to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after safety Reggie Pearson announced he would enter the transfer portal, Texas Tech will add another safety to its roster. San Diego State’s CJ Baskerville announced Wednesday on social media that he’s joining the Red Raiders. “I’m coming home, Raider Nation,” Baskerville said in a social media post. The sophomore […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 dead in crash south of Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas. According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.
POST, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council announced the upcoming retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza. According to a press release, Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department. She later moved on become Lubbock’s first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

You Won’t Believe What’s Going Up In Place Of The Double T Scoreboard!

Please know that I wrote the headline for his post as a rib. It's kind of the point. The Double T scoreboard at Texas Tech was iconic, I'll give you that. It looks like it was a great piece of engineering and design and it served for 44 years. I'm not going to bother with too much trivia here, but the sign-saw nine head coaches and three interim head coaches. Yeah, it almost outlasted 12 head coaches. A quick look at those head coaches' records shows that under that sign, Tech was a .500 team since 1978.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries. Melendez was taken to UMC where she later...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy