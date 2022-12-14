Read full article on original website
Democrats re-elect Schumer as leader after expanding Senate majority to 51
Senate Democrats unanimously re-elected New York Sen. Chuck Schumer as the party's leader Thursday, after expanding their majority in the midterm elections.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
Rep. Tenney introduces bill to redirect IRS funding to southern border as Title 42 nears its end
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced legislation to use increased spending on the IRS for strengthening the southern border instead.
Washington Examiner
Tillis-Sinema border plan dubbed ‘fig leaf’ amnesty
As fast as you can shout, “border agents, run!” immigration hardliners are building opposition to a new Senate comprehensive migrant plan that they’ve already labeled “fig leaf” amnesty. Former immigration officials, including some who have worked the border for decades, and veterans of the fight...
What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress
After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and more thank House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service
U.S. political leaders are thanking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her service after she announced Thursday that she will not seek another term as the House Democratic leader. CBS News projected Wednesday that the Republicans had clinched a majority of seats in the House in the midterm elections. Pelosi will...
Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of...
Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex
The Senate approved an extension of bombing and military use for the Naval Air Station Fallon, adding 872 square miles of land.
Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen shuts down Cruz questions on Biden family corruption allegations
Democratic Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairwoman Jeanne Shaheen shut down Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's questions about President Biden's role in the 2016 firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
Border debate set to intensify as Title 42 ends, GOP takes over House
Shipping containers, which Republican state lawmakers placed along the border to fill in gaps in the wall, are already on track to be upgraded soon.
Biden faces new Dem pressure to take stronger action at Mexico border
Moderate Democrats are now putting pressure on the Biden administration to adopt stricter border policies with Title 42's expiration on the horizon later this month.
newsnationnow.com
New bipartisan legislation on immigration emerges
(NewsNation) — A new immigration proposal has emerged in Congress. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis are working on bipartisan legislation that would add $25 billion to $40 billion in border security funding, while also creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.
Bipartisan immigration framework includes 14% Border Patrol pay hike, visa recapture
The immigration framework being discussed as a potential last-minute deal in the lame duck session would hike Border Patrol pay by 14% and recapture employment visas.
