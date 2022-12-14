ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Tillis-Sinema border plan dubbed ‘fig leaf’ amnesty

As fast as you can shout, “border agents, run!” immigration hardliners are building opposition to a new Senate comprehensive migrant plan that they’ve already labeled “fig leaf” amnesty. Former immigration officials, including some who have worked the border for decades, and veterans of the fight...
The Center Square

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
newsnationnow.com

New bipartisan legislation on immigration emerges

(NewsNation) — A new immigration proposal has emerged in Congress. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis are working on bipartisan legislation that would add $25 billion to $40 billion in border security funding, while also creating a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

