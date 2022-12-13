Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
killeenisd.org
Ellison Defensive Lineman Signs Letter to Play at Baylor
Ellison Eagles defensive lineman Brendan Bett is continuing his education and his athletic pursuits down the road at Big 12 power Baylor University. The District 4-5A Defensive MVP was emotional during a signing ceremony Thursday in the school gym as he celebrated with family members and a group of admiring teammates.
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Hill, 5-star LB and former Texas A&M pledge, announces commitment
Anthony Hill will be a Texas Longhorn. The No. 1 linebacker in the country in the class of 2023 made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening. He was originally scheduled to commit on Dec. 21 —the beginning of the Early Signing Period—but opted to announce his commitment a few days early.
Texas women's basketball loses Aaliyah Moore for season
Texas sophomore forward Aaliyah Moore, who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.
texashsfootball.com
4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne
China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
Texas Football: 3 freshmen stepping up in bowl practice
In the last few days, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got bowl practices underway on the Forty Acres. Texas is preparing to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Sark...
Does Killeen, Texas Approve Of The New Black Bear Diner?
Harker Heights, Texas has waited for almost over a year for a chance to dine at Black Bear Diner. As a matter of fact, I wrote an article earlier this year that you could find here on Black Bear diner making his debut in the South. WEST COAST MEETS THE...
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
New Belton ISD elementary school to be named after longtime district employee
The James L. Burrell elementary school is currently being built in the northern part of the district at 8104 Glade Drive in Temple, Texas.
Temple ISD Educators earn National Board Certification, the first in the district
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment on education in Temple. Two Temple Independent School District educators have made history as the first in the district to receive 2022 National Board Certifications from the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Educators, JoMeka...
RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
fox44news.com
Belton ISD sets guidelines for new attendance zones
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Little unsettles parents more than school districts changing attendance zones and shifting where students attend school. Redrawing attendance boundaries most often takes place when new schools are constructed and districts grow. Belton ISD trustees have been working to minimize the effects of growth by setting...
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
fox44news.com
Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail
Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal
Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
Central Texas restaurant ranked among the top German eateries to eat at in America
Some of the best foods in Texas are the staples, steak, Tex-Mex, barbecue among others, but did you know that a Central Texas town is home to one of the top German eateries in the country?
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Comments / 1