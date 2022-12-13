ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harker Heights, TX

Related
killeenisd.org

Ellison Defensive Lineman Signs Letter to Play at Baylor

Ellison Eagles defensive lineman Brendan Bett is continuing his education and his athletic pursuits down the road at Big 12 power Baylor University. The District 4-5A Defensive MVP was emotional during a signing ceremony Thursday in the school gym as he celebrated with family members and a group of admiring teammates.
WACO, TX
texashsfootball.com

4A Division I State Title Game Preview: China Spring vs. Boerne

China Spring didn’t miss a beat moving up to 4A Division I this year as the Cougars are back in the state title game for the second year in a row. They’ll meet the Boerne Greyhounds, who are in the midst of a historic undefeated season. Friday will mark their first ever appearance in a state title game.
SPRING, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 freshmen stepping up in bowl practice

In the last few days, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got bowl practices underway on the Forty Acres. Texas is preparing to face the No. 12 Washington Huskies and first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 29. Sark...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

RG3 gives back to kids in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Robert Griffin III Foundation is sending 25 members of the Copperas Cove Boys & Girls Club on a Walmart Shopping spree on Thursday, Dec. 15. Each of the 25 members will receive a $200 gift card donated by the foundation to spend in the store.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD sets guidelines for new attendance zones

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Little unsettles parents more than school districts changing attendance zones and shifting where students attend school. Redrawing attendance boundaries most often takes place when new schools are constructed and districts grow. Belton ISD trustees have been working to minimize the effects of growth by setting...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Sam Ukwuachu returns to McLennan Co. Jail

Waco (FOX 44) — Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu is back in jail to serve the remainder of his sentence for Sexual Assault. In 2015, a jury convicted Ukwuachu of sexually assaulting a fellow student. The jury sentenced him to 180 days behind bars and 10 years probation.
WACO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX

