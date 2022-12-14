ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere Schools tweaks policies on bullying, intimidation

By Jess Liptzin
 2 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Belvidere School District held its final policy meeting of the year Tuesday night.

It was more of a review of certain district policies. The board approved everything put in front of them as they close out the 2022 year.

On the table at Tuesday night’s meeting were issues laid out by the Press Reference Education Subscription Service. Among them was prevention and response to bullying, intimidation and harassment.

“The policies that we will discuss, Press (Reference Education Subscription Service) did issue changes for,” said committee member Lisa Whitcomb. “Many are very, very minor changes.”

Suicide and depression awareness and prevention were also addressed.

“Press, at the state level, come out with policy updates a handful of times a year,” said Bill Ady, assistant superintendent for human resources. “Then, it’s the job of the policy committee to review the changes and approve the changes.”

Press Reference Education Subscription Service is a resource that school districts use to help craft their own policies.

“Something probably happens in a school district where they realize, maybe it wasn’t something specific enough, or wasn’t clear enough,” Ady said. “There are things that occur. Social media can also amplify some of those things. When things like that come up that impact policy, anyone from the community or on the team can bring up something they want to address.”

This allows discussion to be had, even if not on the agenda.

“Even if bullying was not on the agenda for an annual review, if someone had an issue with something in the policy, they could bring it to the attention of the policy committee,” Ady said. “And then, the policy committee can do what they did tonight, and they can review that and see tweaks need to be made to the policy.”

All policies discussed vary in when they will be up for approval again. This closed the 2022 calendar of policy meetings, with nothing scheduled for 2023 yet.

More information can be found on the school board’s website .

