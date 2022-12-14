ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

'Opening night surprise': McDonald, Medeiros net career games against Durfee in opener

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

SOMERSET — Bob Slater did not know what to expect in Tuesday's season opener against non-league opponent Durfee.

What the Raiders head coach did received was unexpected career nights from Brendan McDonald and Mason Medeiros.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game going in," McDonald said. "But our team always had confidence. We knew we could hang with them after watching their film."

SBR jumped out to an early lead and hung on late to beat the visiting Hilltoppers, 73-68, in the home opener before a large crowd at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AR6gV_0jhiUPyu00

"Oh man I love it," smiled Slater. "I thought our younger kids played great. Brendan and Mason were phenomenal tonight. Everyone we put in played well. It was a great all-around effort. We're excited that we got this one."

McDonald netted a career-high 30 points in the win, including 19 points in the first half. The sophomore point guard knocked down six three-pointers, dished out seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Medeiros finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xOMN_0jhiUPyu00

"It's a great way to start," Medeiros said. "We played with a lot of intensity. We have to keep it going."

Durfee (1-1) got down early, thanks in large part to the hot shooting of McDonald. The Hilltoppers were cold from the field in the first half, shooting just 32 percent (11-of-34).

"[SBR] came out tough right from the jump," Durfee head coach Joe DaCruz said. "They made some huge shots. We did not come in here ready to play. I thought Slater did a great job with his group of boys tonight."

McDonald and Medeiros set the tone right from the opening tip. The Raiders duo combined for 19 points as SBR took a 21-13 lead after one quarter.

The lead jumped to 35-22, thanks to five points each by freshman Dom Taylor and junior Drew McGarry. Medeiros' euro-step layup enabled the host to take their biggest lead of the game at 37-23. McDonald's three pointer gave the Raiders a 42-30 lead at halftime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235FWr_0jhiUPyu00

"They just outplayed us in all aspects of the game," DaCruz said. "We had a couple of good looks that did not fall."

McDonald and Medeiros continued their sharp play on both ends of the floor as SBR took a 59-44 lead after three quarters. Will Dionne had a big three pointer in the quarter. Durfee made a late push in the fourth quarter as Avonte Lamore came off the bench and contributed eight of his 12 points as the Hilltoppers sliced the lead to 66-60.

But McDonald canned a deep three-pointer to push the lead back to 71-62 with under two minutes left.

"[Brendan] played really well," Slater said. "They pressured him and tried to do everything they could to stop him. He was up to the task tonight. I'm very proud of him."

Devontae Stewart and Eric Lucas each scored a team-high 15 points for the Hilltoppers.

McGarry had nine points and 12 rebounds while Taylor netted seven points and grabbed three rebounds. Finn Bjork scored four points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Overall the Raiders pulled down 40 rebounds and shot 11-of-27 from three-point land.

Up next

The Raiders host Diman on Friday while Durfee hosts Bishop Connolly Friday.

Somerset Berkley 73, Durfee 68

Durfee   13   17  14  24  — 68

Somerset  21  21  21  14  — 73

Durfee (68)

Montilla 2 0-0  4, Stewart 6  3-4  15, Simmons 4 0-0 9 (1), Lucas 7 0-0 15 (1), Espinal 3 0-0 7 (1), Sary 1 1-2 4 (1); Lamore 3 4-5 12 (2); Sherry 0 0-0 0; Milfort 0 0-0 0. (6) 3-pointers.

Somerset Berkley (73)

Bjork 2 0-2 4, McGarry 3 2-2 9 (1), Dionne 1 0-1 3 (1), Medeiros 8 2-4 20 (2), McDonald 10 4-5 30 (6), Taylor 3 0-0 7 (1), Ian Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Max Finlaw 0 0-0 0, Colten Pacheco 0 0-0-0. (11) 3-pointers.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 'Opening night surprise': McDonald, Medeiros net career games against Durfee in opener

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Bryant announces 2023 football schedule

The Bryant Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall. Bryant opens the 2023 season with five consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the UNLV Rebels on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Bulldogs then open their home schedule at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, R.I., with consecutive games against LIU on Sept. 9 (previously unannounced) and Brown on Sept. 16.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu. Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
SMITHFIELD, RI
whdh.com

Large police presence on Mt. Hope Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered on Mt. Hope Street in Boston early Thursday morning. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
BOSTON, MA
newportthisweek.com

Anchors Away: Group to Relocate Parts of Vanderbilt Memorial

The committee working to restore the monument to Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt on Broadway is hoping to relocate some pieces of the installation. Members of the committee recently met with Newport’s Waterfront and Tree and Open Space commissions regarding relocating two, mid-19th century anchors that are near the monument. “We...
NEWPORT, RI
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

JM Coull wins 2016 ABC National Safety Excellence Award at diamond level

Maynard, MA JM Coull received its ABC National Safety Excellence Award for 2016. In order to be eligible, firms must have achieved a 2016 ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Award at the Diamond, Platinum, or Gold level. JMC was qualified at the Diamond level. JMC has achieved Diamond status for the last six years.
MAYNARD, MA
whdh.com

Car goes up in flames in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames on I-495 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the incident around 12:10 a.m. and were able to quickly get the fire under control. Officials said everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely. (Copyright (c) 2022...
WRENTHAM, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy