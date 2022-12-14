'Opening night surprise': McDonald, Medeiros net career games against Durfee in opener

SOMERSET — Bob Slater did not know what to expect in Tuesday's season opener against non-league opponent Durfee.

What the Raiders head coach did received was unexpected career nights from Brendan McDonald and Mason Medeiros.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game going in," McDonald said. "But our team always had confidence. We knew we could hang with them after watching their film."

SBR jumped out to an early lead and hung on late to beat the visiting Hilltoppers, 73-68, in the home opener before a large crowd at Somerset Berkley Regional High School.

"Oh man I love it," smiled Slater. "I thought our younger kids played great. Brendan and Mason were phenomenal tonight. Everyone we put in played well. It was a great all-around effort. We're excited that we got this one."

McDonald netted a career-high 30 points in the win, including 19 points in the first half. The sophomore point guard knocked down six three-pointers, dished out seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals. Medeiros finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals.

"It's a great way to start," Medeiros said. "We played with a lot of intensity. We have to keep it going."

Durfee (1-1) got down early, thanks in large part to the hot shooting of McDonald. The Hilltoppers were cold from the field in the first half, shooting just 32 percent (11-of-34).

"[SBR] came out tough right from the jump," Durfee head coach Joe DaCruz said. "They made some huge shots. We did not come in here ready to play. I thought Slater did a great job with his group of boys tonight."

McDonald and Medeiros set the tone right from the opening tip. The Raiders duo combined for 19 points as SBR took a 21-13 lead after one quarter.

The lead jumped to 35-22, thanks to five points each by freshman Dom Taylor and junior Drew McGarry. Medeiros' euro-step layup enabled the host to take their biggest lead of the game at 37-23. McDonald's three pointer gave the Raiders a 42-30 lead at halftime.

"They just outplayed us in all aspects of the game," DaCruz said. "We had a couple of good looks that did not fall."

McDonald and Medeiros continued their sharp play on both ends of the floor as SBR took a 59-44 lead after three quarters. Will Dionne had a big three pointer in the quarter. Durfee made a late push in the fourth quarter as Avonte Lamore came off the bench and contributed eight of his 12 points as the Hilltoppers sliced the lead to 66-60.

But McDonald canned a deep three-pointer to push the lead back to 71-62 with under two minutes left.

"[Brendan] played really well," Slater said. "They pressured him and tried to do everything they could to stop him. He was up to the task tonight. I'm very proud of him."

Devontae Stewart and Eric Lucas each scored a team-high 15 points for the Hilltoppers.

McGarry had nine points and 12 rebounds while Taylor netted seven points and grabbed three rebounds. Finn Bjork scored four points and hauled in seven rebounds.

Overall the Raiders pulled down 40 rebounds and shot 11-of-27 from three-point land.

Up next

The Raiders host Diman on Friday while Durfee hosts Bishop Connolly Friday.

Somerset Berkley 73, Durfee 68

Durfee 13 17 14 24 — 68

Somerset 21 21 21 14 — 73

Durfee (68)

Montilla 2 0-0 4, Stewart 6 3-4 15, Simmons 4 0-0 9 (1), Lucas 7 0-0 15 (1), Espinal 3 0-0 7 (1), Sary 1 1-2 4 (1); Lamore 3 4-5 12 (2); Sherry 0 0-0 0; Milfort 0 0-0 0. (6) 3-pointers.

Somerset Berkley (73)

Bjork 2 0-2 4, McGarry 3 2-2 9 (1), Dionne 1 0-1 3 (1), Medeiros 8 2-4 20 (2), McDonald 10 4-5 30 (6), Taylor 3 0-0 7 (1), Ian Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Max Finlaw 0 0-0 0, Colten Pacheco 0 0-0-0. (11) 3-pointers.

