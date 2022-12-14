Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Mountain Biking In Wyoming: It Ain’t Just A Summer Sport Anymore
When Rio Rose came to Lander in 2003, it was for the climbing community. But, over the years, a new adventure beckoned. An adventure on two wheels that can take you up and down Wyoming's hilly terrain in all sorts of weather. Even winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
A Shortage Of Joe Picketts? Wyoming Game & Fish Struggling To Recruit Game Wardens
Wyoming could get roughly half of the new game wardens it needs, and low salaries could be partly to blame, officials said. A total of 121 applicants for roughly a dozen open positions might initially seem like plenty. However, that will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, That Magnesium Chloride Highway De-Icer Isn’t Going To Kill All Of Our Fish
Magnesium chloride highway de-icer potentially poisoning fish has raised some concern in Montana, but that shouldn't be a problem in Wyoming, a biologist says. Magnesium chloride runoff from icy Montana highways into roadside fisheries "has been a concern we've dealt...
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 16, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amy Solberg in Goshen County between Torrington and Yoder. Amy writes: "Chilly, beautiful morning with blowing snow.". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality...
Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery
Governor Mark Gordon has signed an executive order to allow motor carriers delivering propane to operate outside the regular operating daylight hours. The post Emergency relief order for Wyoming propane delivery appeared first on Local News 8.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Wyoming
Wyoming is home to Yellowstone National Park, which includes the picturesque Yellowstone Lake. Thousands of other lakes (around 4,000) are scattered across the state. The Flaming Gorge Reservoir is on the southern border, Jackson Lake is in Grand Teton National Park, and the Glendo Reservoir is in eastern Wyoming. Some of the biggest lakes are also the deepest lakes. Occasionally, glaciers will carve out a smaller deep lake. Smaller deep lakes can also form in the crater of volcanoes. Is one of the biggest lakes in Wyoming also the deepest? How deep is Yellowstone Lake? What fish prefer deeper cooler lakes? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in Wyoming!
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires 120 acres of big game winter range near Dubois
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired a 120-acre property that was previously a private inholding surrounded by the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Thursday. The property near Dubois is important winter range for mule deer, elk,...
oilcity.news
Bird farm hunting area stocks in southeast Wyoming to run out of pheasants by Christmas
CASPER, Wyo. — The Downar Game Bird Farm has enough pheasants to stock some hunting areas in southeast Wyoming this week and again during the week of Dec. 19, but will be out of birds by Christmas, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday. The remaining birds...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cold days ahead with additional snow
The threat of blowing snow and blizzard conditions remains across Montana's and Wyoming's eastern-most counties at least through Friday morning. By Sunday, everybody gets colder.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Colorado River conservation program will pay for reduced water use
As part of a new water conservation program, the Upper Colorado River Commission "is seeking proposals immediately for the voluntary, compensated, and temporary water conservation projects for 2023.". Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming are Commission members, and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is a partner in the new...
cowboystatedaily.com
Great Outlook For Ice Fishing, Anglers Encouraged To Pull Burbot, Lake Trout From Flaming Gorge
Miss out on filling your freezer with big game steaks, burger and roasts this fall? Consider fresh fish as an alternative. As what looks to be a great ice fishing season gets underway, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has implemented...
county17.com
Wyoming voters, regardless of party or region, want Medicaid expansion
In the new year, Wyoming has the opportunity to expand access to affordable healthcare for more than 19,000 hard-working low-income Wyomingites through Medicaid expansion legislation.1These are single moms, ranchers, farmers and small business employees—many struggling in jobs without health benefits. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 30% of those who would benefit from Medicaid expansion in Wyoming would be between the ages of 50 and 64.
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
This Bug In Wyoming Is Resistant To Insecticide?
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana, and Utah, according to a recent release. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of...
eagle933.com
CONFIRMED: Why West Coasters Are Still Fleeing To Montana
We could all blame our housing issues in Montana on several factors; availability of building materials, rising interest rates, our local government, or even the influx of higher-salaried residents moving to Montana. Thanks to some data-backed research, we can now see why home appreciation prices are contributing to a wave of Montana transplants.
4 Great Burger Places in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are highly praised for their food and service.
‘Ground blizzard’ in Northern Plains continues to snarl travel into fourth day
The snow may have stopped falling, but Blizzard Warnings stretched into their fourth day across the Northern Plains as relentless winds whip around piles of snow measured in feet in many places, dropping visibilities near zero.
