Honolulu County, HI

tripsavvy.com

12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March

Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner

Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
HALEIWA, HI
KHON2

Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 1:45a Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu… …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

West Oahu Acupuncture at Laulani Village in Ewa

Laulani Village is one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive and is home to many businesses including West Oahu Acupuncture. Using a handful of different services, which focuses a lot on Eastern Medicine, West Oahu Acupuncture can help with so many different ailments, but the most popular things that people visit for is help with pain. Some of the treatments include relief in low back, neck, shoulder, knee pain, and arthritis. As well as stress and anxiety, depression; digestion, acid reflux, gas, bloating, IBS, GERD; fertility and menopausal symptoms. Services include, Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, Cupping, Massage Therapy, Red Light Therapy.
EWA BEACH, HI

