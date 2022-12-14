Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
KITV.com
Investors buy historic American Savings Bank Chinatown building
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local investment group headed by a Honolulu architect has purchased the iconic bank building in Chinatown that once housed one of the first Chinese-American financial institutions in Hawaii. Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores. Located at 93 North King Street near Pig and...
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
SALT at our Kaka’ako offering free giveaways this holiday season
Shoppers are invited to celebrate the season of giving by submitting a wish on SALT's Wish Aloha + 12 Days to Christmas Countdown social media posts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach charged with harassment after encounters with visitors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who claims he’s protecting a remote Oahu beach is facing charges for the way he’s been treating outsiders. People in the area know the man, Samson Souza, as “Brother Sam.”. He’s been posted up at Makua Beach for the last six months....
King Kalākaua’s Waikīkī retreat was known for its festivities
The word Uluniu literally means “coconut grove,” but the name also refers to a section of land within Waikīkī.
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
KITV.com
Popular ramen shop getting closer to opening in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Japanese ramen shop is getting closer to opening its second restaurant in Hawaii. Kamukura Ramen, which already has a location at Ala Moana Center’s Lanai Food Court, has filed public documents to open in the Lilia Waikiki rental development on Kuhio Avenue.
Humane Society Ewa campus to open in March
Their open-air adoption lanai is centrally located and flanked by two cat pavilions, three dog pavilions and an exotics pavilion in the middle. There will also be a classroom for educating the public and community outreach programs.
Hawaii reports 1,191 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,191 COVID cases and four deaths in the past week. There are 830 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 135 on the Big Island, 65 on Kauai, 129 on Maui, one on Lanai and 31 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 369,914. The state death […]
KHON2
Na Leo Pilimehana to Perform at Special Holiday Dinner
Honolulu (KHON2) – Na Hoku Hano Hano award winners, Na Leo Pilimehana will perform Saturday, December 17th at the Hawaii Convention Center for a special holiday dinner concert. Hosted by Brook Lee and Lance Rae, a special holiday dinner concert will offer delicious food, signature drinks and Hawaii artists.
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
Oahu businesses fall victim to thieves ahead of the holidays
HPD reports, the man took items and tried to steal a safe before leaving. The company told KHON2, it's unfortunate that small businesses continue to be hit by thieves and others agree.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kua Aina Sandwich Shop sues billionaire rancher, claiming trademark infringement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claims a company owned by an Idaho billionaire is wrongfully using its name. Attorneys for the 47-year-old Haleiwa burger joint filed a lawsuit against Honolulu Meat Company claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. They say it’s illegally selling products using the...
Flood advisory issued for Oahu through 1:45a Friday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flood advisory from the National Weather Service office in Honolulu… …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM HST FRIDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 145 AM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor […]
KHON2
West Oahu Acupuncture at Laulani Village in Ewa
Laulani Village is one of the largest neighborhood centers serving the Ewa Beach community. Laulani Village is conveniently located on the corner of Fort Weaver Road and Keaunui Drive and is home to many businesses including West Oahu Acupuncture. Using a handful of different services, which focuses a lot on Eastern Medicine, West Oahu Acupuncture can help with so many different ailments, but the most popular things that people visit for is help with pain. Some of the treatments include relief in low back, neck, shoulder, knee pain, and arthritis. As well as stress and anxiety, depression; digestion, acid reflux, gas, bloating, IBS, GERD; fertility and menopausal symptoms. Services include, Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, Cupping, Massage Therapy, Red Light Therapy.
