Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
Biden Tells Democratic National Committee To Make South Carolina First State To Vote During 2024 Primaries
President Joe Biden told Democratic National Committee leaders to make South Carolina the first voting state during the primaries, according to The Washington Post. Traditionally, Iowa and New Hampshire vote first in the general election primaries and garner the most media attention. In a letter delivered to members of the Rules and Bylaws Committee at a dinner on Dec. 1, Biden wrote that South Carolina should be the first primary state to ensure minority voters have a voice in the next general election.
CT left out of Democrats’ 2024 early presidential primary lineup
Connecticut was vying to move up its presidential primary in 2024. But President Biden and Democrats want Georgia and Michigan to go earlier.
Why unpopular Biden desperately wants Democrats' primary season to start in South Carolina
Political strategists who support President Biden want to change the Democratic Party's primary schedule. They want it to start not in Iowa or New Hampshire but in South Carolina.
