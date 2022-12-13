Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
Austin ISD trustees name Matias Segura interim superintendent
Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD trustees named Matias Segura as Austin ISD's next interim superintendent during a board meeting on Dec. 15. Segura is the chief of operations and has been...
San Marcos reinstates juvenile curfew ordinance following weeks of discussion
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council approved the second of two readings Dec. 14 to readopt the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance in a 5-2 vote. Council members Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott were the dissenting votes.
Central Health to welcome two new board of managers members in 2023
Central Health announced Dec. 14 they will be welcoming Ann Kitchen and Dr. Manuel Martin to the board of managers. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Central Health—the county’s health district that delivers health care to low-income residents—announced Dec. 14 they are welcoming two new members to the board of managers at the end of January.
Early voting results: Velásquez, Alter, Qadri lead Austin City Council runoff elections
Austin's mayor and city council places 3, 5 and 9 will be determined by the Dec. 13 runoff election. (Ben Thompson / Community Impact) Austin’s last three council seats, along with its mayor, will be decided following the results of Dec. 13’s runoff election. Early voting totals from...
Georgetown ISD still considered fast-growth district, demographers say
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees heard a report on the district's demographics Dec. 12. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Enrollment at Georgetown ISD could increase by more than 3,100 students over the next five years, according to projections from Zonda, which delivered its latest demographics report to the GISD board of trustees Dec. 12.
New Lakeway street, residential development will be considered at Dec. 19 council meeting
An aerial view shoes 507 Rupen Drive, the future site of Taranga Drive and several residential lots. (Courtesy city of Lakeway) Preliminary plans for the development of a new street called Taranga Drive will be presented during Lakeway City Council’s Dec. 19 regular meeting. The street is part of...
Round Rock ISD officials talk student achievement data ahead of accountability updates in 2023
Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update of student achievement indicators Dec. 13 in anticipation of updates to their role in district accountability reporting expected from the Texas Education Agency in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update...
Kirk Watson wins Austin mayoral runoff election, beating Celia Israel by less than 1%
Kirk Watson narrowly beat out Celia Israel in Austin's mayoral runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Kirk Watson will be Austin’s next mayor and return to City Hall after two decades following his narrow win in December’s runoff election. Watson, the former mayor and state senator, won the mayoral...
Round Rock City Council approves economic incentive for Switch data center
Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. (Courtesy Switch) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. The agreement will see the data center earn back half of the sales tax...
New reusable takeout containers now available at Texas State University
Students will now have a reusable container option for campus dining. (Community Impact staff) Texas State University announced Nov. 15 that Texas State Dining, Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services and Ozzi teamed up to provide reusable containers in the dining halls on campus. Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services serves as...
What voters need to know before Austin’s runoff election Dec. 13
There are over 80 polling locations for Travis County voters. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin’s runoff elections to determine Austin’s mayor and City Council places 3, 5 and 9 will be held Dec. 13. There are over 80 polling locations for Travis County voters, three for Williamson County voters...
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Hutto adopts new water, wastewater master plans to address growing demand
Hutto City Council approved updated water and wastewater master plans at a Dec. 15 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Hutto has updated plans for addressing water and wastewater needs following Hutto City Council approval of new water and wastewater master plans. Council approved the two plans—the first update since 2016 for...
Cedar Park State of the City luncheon provides updates, highlights goals for 2023
The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City event Dec. 14. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin on Dec. 14. At the event, Penniman-Morin outlined the overall...
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves use of ARPA funds for water infrastructure projects
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant in Cedar Park. (Community Impact staff) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved two separate agreements with the cities of Cedar Park and Leander to use...
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule
Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
Pflugerville to renovate historic Bohls House, convert to parks office
The two-story Bohls House was relocated to Heritage Park in 2013 to make way for a development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's historic Bohls House will soon act as an office for city parks and recreation staff following a project renovating the house. According to city materials, the Bohls House...
Williamson County Juvenile Services to expand facility, grow key programming
Williamson County is in the design phase of its expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Juvenile Services department is preparing its facility for the future while trying to better the future of those it serves. The county is planning to increase capacity at the...
Dripping Springs ISD holds public hearing over financial rating
During a Dripping Springs ISD board meeting Dec. 12, the district presented the results of the 2021-22 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas rating. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) On Dec. 12, during a Dripping Springs ISD board meeting, a public hearing on the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas rating...
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board
CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0