Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD officials talk student achievement data ahead of accountability updates in 2023

Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update of student achievement indicators Dec. 13 in anticipation of updates to their role in district accountability reporting expected from the Texas Education Agency in 2023. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD trustees and district administration discussed a midyear update...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Bee Cave approves $160,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds, new development fee schedule

Bee Cave City Council discussed items related to hotel occupancy funds and fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council Meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances for the use of hotel occupancy tax funds, as well as an amended ordinance for the city’s development, building and library fee schedules during their Dec. 13 City Council meeting.
BEE CAVE, TX
CapMetro drivers put forward grievances to the board

CapMetro contracts with agencies, such as MV Transportation and MTN, to provide bus operations and maintenance services for the transit agency, (Community Impact staff) Drivers running the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority buses daily across Austin put forward a list of grievances to the CapMetro board on Dec. 16 at the monthly board meeting at CapMetro's Administration building, 2910 E. 5th St. in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
