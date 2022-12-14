Read full article on original website
WWEEK
What We’re Cooking This Week: Caramelized Onions
Jim Dixon wrote about food for WW for more than 20 years, but these days most of his time is spent at his olive oil-focused specialty food business Wellspent Market. Jim’s always loved to eat, and he encourages his customers to cook by sending them recipes every week through his newsletter. We’re happy to have him back creating some special dishes just for WW readers.
BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES
Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
A Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup
Packaged soups are typically loaded with calories and detrimental ingredients, like sodium, unhealthy fats, and thickening agents – and they are often not even that tasty. With this easy homemade Creamless Creamy Tomato Soup, you can have the warm goodness of soup with none of the guilt. A bowl...
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares cake recipes from new cookbook
Renowned chef Kardea Brown recently shared with "GMA3" some of her favorite recipes for holiday desserts. Brown is currently the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and is the author behind the brand new cookbook, "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes."
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
uproarcsu.com
Recipes for Fall
Autumn weather calls for hearty, warm meals. The heat of the summer has begun to fade, so it’s a great time to get back to the oven or stovetop. The following recipes are warm comfort foods which are also great for students beginning to cook. Pumpkin-Banana bread. This recipe...
oprahdaily.com
Our Favorite Vegan Recipes: The Best Barbecued "Beef" Loaf
Step 1Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line the bottom of a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Step 2In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
SFGate
This one-pan gnocchi with creamy spinach is ready in just 20 minutes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Being a food writer, I sometimes (wrongly) assume everyone is familiar with certain ingredients and dishes. One such instance occurred with my recipe for corn soup with chili crisp. Though the spicy condiment regularly appears on my social media feeds and articles have been written about it in various publications, I was surprised to receive emails and comments from readers who had no clue what it was.
How Did Marshmallows End Up On Sweet Potatoes?
With 5 grams of sugar, or a little more than a teaspoon, in every medium-sized sweet potato, they certainly earn the name. But that hasn't stopped Americans from finding ways to make the orange tuber an even more sweet part of their diet. It's a longstanding tradition, with "American Cookery," a 1796 cookbook, including a recipe for a really sweet "potato pudding." The recipe called for a pound of mashed sweet potatoes and a half-pound of sugar, along with butter, milk, nutmeg, and eggs. A century later, per Mental Floss, the fascination with making sweet potatoes even sweeter was continuing, as the first edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook from 1896 included "a recipe for glazed or candied sweet potatoes."
thecountrycook.net
Sweet Holiday Chex Mix
This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix combines three types of Chex cereal with pecans and coated it in a sweet glaze! It creates an irresistible treat that everyone loves!. Who doesn't love a good snack mix? How about a sweet version of Chex Mix? This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix is a nice twist on the classic and is absolutely amazing! I really love making this for holiday parties. Or sometimes I'll make up some just for us to munch on at home or to take to work. This literally only takes 15 minutes to make! The perfect treat when you are in a hurry!
12tomatoes.com
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
A restaurant classic made easy as can be. This is not the first time I’ve told you how much I love enchiladas. No, I’ve told you here and here and here. I’ll probably tell you again a number of times, too. But these Chicken Enchiladas are especially easy to love. They have classic flavor, take only a few ingredients to whip up, and are easy enough for any given weeknight. Give them a try and they’ll surely be a new go-to.
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Apartment Therapy
I Tried Great Jones’ Colorful New 4-in-1 Kitchen Tool and I Don’t Know How I Ever Cooked Without It
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Listen, in case you haven’t picked up on it already, I love to cook. And, not just because I enjoy sitting down to a good meal, playing with funky flavor combos, or trying to relive my restaurant kitchen past — I love to cook because I love the process. I love transforming ingredients into new forms, textures, colors, tastes … I consider it to be real, true alchemy. In order for that magic to take place, though, I need tools. Good tools. It’s the top-notch cutting boards, saucepans, and blades that make it possible to transform a grocery bag full of goods into an unforgettable plate of food, after all.
TODAY.com
Easy, healthy meal ideas: Black bean chili, easy skillet chicken parm and more
You asked, we answered! Hundreds of Start TODAY members told us they wanted more healthy, balanced meal ideas to help them reach their health goals. This dietitian-designed meal plan gives you the flexibility to enjoy the holidays — all while learning the building blocks of healthy eating. After all, all that walking works up an appetite!
marginmakingmom.com
Easy Air Fryer Shake and Bake Chicken
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. If you make a purchase, this site may receive a small commission at no additional cost to you. You can read my full disclosure policy here. There are thousands of ways to prepare chicken, but my family always gets excited...
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
