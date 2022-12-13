Read full article on original website
Bible verse of the day: God will wipe away every tear, scripture promises
In verses 21:4-5 of the Book of Revelation, God promises to make everything new and wipe away tears, Pastor Dave Miller of Nebraska explains, saying there is hope for the future with God.
2,000 Year Old Bible Says Jesus Was Not the Son of God
2,000 year old Bible that has been hidden by Christians to hide the truthPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Christianity has done a good job of concealing the ancient, 2,000-year-old Bible that the majority of people are unaware of. This is so because the Bible contains numerous gospels that were omitted from the New Testament and which provide a more accurate account of Jesus Christ's life. The fact that so many things go counter to Christian teachings has been kept a secret up until now.
Priest says that Jesus died by dislocating his shoulder after carrying his cross, not by crucifixion
Father Patrick Pullicino is a brain surgeon who decided to become a Catholic priest in 2019. Although most of the priests throughout history followed the religious teachings without question, Father Pullicino was not the same. He seemed to be more of a critical thinker. Even though critical thinking is considered a good quality by many, his habit of critical thinking landed him in a big controversy when he claimed that he figured out the exact way how Jesus died, and it was not by crucifixion.
Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?
JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
The Newly Discovered Bible Alters the Fundamental Christian Beliefs
Since the inception of man, discoveries have played a significant role in shaping how we think and influencing our beliefs. Nowadays, discoveries about religion help in understanding historical figures and interpreting history.
2000 Year Old Edition of Bible Found in Turkey
Every year, millions of dollars are spent on the black market trading ancient artifacts. These relics are traded by smugglers extensively who do not care for their actual value. Recently, the police in Turkey recovered an edition of the Bible that has images of Jesus and Other biblical figures.
What the Married Pastor Who Took Time Off After Messaging Another Woman Did During 'Reinstatement' Process
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, said he was asked by church elders "to do two intensives" and undergo a neurological exam during his leave Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at the Village Church, celebrated his reinstatement to the pulpit on Sunday, months after he stepped away from his role following "concerns" about messages he exchanged with a woman who is not his wife. Chandler, 48, addressed the congregation at the Southern Baptist church in Flower Mound, Texas, this week for the first time since August, after...
Jesus treated women with respect, and so should the church
What an excellent article by Rev Martine Oborne, and I wish her luck as chair of Women and the Church (Where is discrimination against women still allowed in the UK? The church, 11 November). At least the Church of England does have female priests/bishops, though their progress may be restricted. The Catholic church is still to make progress in this area. Jesus treated women with respect, and no one had a more important role than his mother. Women were among his followers, financially supporting and providing for him.
Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Use The Land Owned By New Birth Missionary Baptist Church To Grow & Sell Weed
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants to move his New Birth Baptist Church forward, urging other congregations to get into the 21st century.
Bible verse of the day: Decisions we make in life bring 'blessings and curses,' so choose wisely
Deuteronomy 30:19 shares that while believers must have faith, they must also make decisions that lead to "blessings, not curses." Fr. Jeffrey Kirby comments on this Old Testament verse.
Bible verse of the day: Old Testament scripture promises victory and 'hiding place' with God
Psalm 32:7 in the Bible promises both "songs of victory" and a "hiding place" if we trust in God. Pastor Jesse Bradley of Seattle, Washington, shares why we must have hope.
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Alan Jackson Delivered a Message of Sin and Forgiveness in “Just As I Am”
Country star Alan Jackson has always been proud of his faith. He is a devoted Christian with a religious influence established early on, as a member of his church choir as a child. As such, it was no surprise when he covered one of the most popular gospel songs, “Just As I Am.”
Bible verse of the day: God is 'closer to us' in dark times, says faith leader
Psalms 23:4 conveys that God is always with us, even as we face death. Rabbi Pinchas Taylor examines the text and says that when we realize God is with us — nothing should trouble us.
Serena Williams’ sister Sabrina suffers family tragedy with ‘no support’ amid King Richard’s crumbling home drama
King Richard’s grandson took his own life in February, but he won’t be there to support his daughter on her first Christmas without him. The eldest daughter of "King Richard" Williams is just glad to be here at the end of 2022 and celebrating Christmas, as she never thought she’d make it this far.
America's only hope is God, says Sean Feucht, Christian singer-activist: Nation is 'morally bankrupt'
Worship artist Sean Feucht of California plans a 50-state "Kingdom to the Capitol" tour in 2023 to pray in each state and influence change. He says God is nation's "only hope."
Children’s Book Looks to the Stars to Reveal Lessons from the Scriptures
Adam Oblad is an author who enjoys sharing the gospel message with children and enjoys doing it through astronomy. In his delightful I Am the Bright and Morning Star (Christian Faith Publishing), he shares relevant lessons from the scriptures while teaching important truths. Oblad writes in an entertaining and engaging...
EXEGETICAL
Soul of a Bishop by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. EXEGETICAL. Without any sense of transition the bishop found himself seated in the little North Library of the Athenaeum club and staring at the bust of John Wilson Croker. He was sitting motionless and musing deeply. He was questioning with a cool and steady mind whether he had seen a vision or whether he had had a dream. If it had been a dream it had been an extraordinarily vivid and convincing dream. He still seemed to be in the presence of God, and it perplexed him not at all that he should also be in the presence of Croker. The feeling of mental rottenness and insecurity that had weakened his thought through the period of his illness, had gone. He was secure again within himself.
Leaving The House of God
To paraphrase Fat Man’s Law Number Three, “At a code, the first pulse you take is your own.”. Enduring advice, as true today as it was in the early ’70s when Roy G. Basch, MD, and his gang of hapless interns roamed the airless wards of The House of God, the mythical hospital in the infamous novel by Samuel Shem, although almost everything else about practicing medicine seems different now.
