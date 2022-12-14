ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Vice

Texas Cop Who Gave Homeless Man Shit Sandwich Gets Fired Again

A former San Antonio cop fired for his strange obsession with shit-related misconduct while on the job somehow found another law enforcement-gig just a 40-minute drive away—at least for a couple years. Matthew Luckhurst was fired from the San Antonio Police Department in 2020 after a series of offensive...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesa and American Cutting Ties as Regional Airline Expands Deal With United

Mesa Airlines told staff that it will transition its CRJ900 flying to United Airlines. Like other carriers, Mesa has raised pilot wages to attract and retain aviators. American Airlines' CFO said the carrier had concerns about Mesa's operations and finances. Mesa Airlines is winding down its flying for American Airlines...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Nonprofits Expect Hundreds of Migrants Even With Title 42 in Place

Even with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late Monday afternoon preventing Title 42 from being lifted, busloads of undocumented migrants will still head to Dallas this week. North Texas faith-based non-governmental organizations, known as NGOs, are banding together to help ease the extreme overcrowding El Paso is experiencing. El...
DALLAS, TX

