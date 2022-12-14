ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers.
Philly May Get a New 76ers Arena and Residents Have Questions

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to build a new $1.3 billion arena near the city’s Chinatown — and the surrounding community wants to make sure its voice is heard. Four local groups have formed a committee aimed at ensuring that the culture of the area isn’t wiped out by the development, and that local businesses are able to benefit from economic potential of the project.
