them.us
Diamond Jackson-McDonald, Her Mother’s “Rock,” Killed in Philadelphia
Diamond Jackson-McDonald, a 27-year-old trans woman, was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving. She is at least the 35th trans American to die from violence in 2022 thus far, per the Human Rights Campaign. Jackson-McDonald was found fatally shot inside her mother’s apartment the morning of November 24, according...
Philly schools will require masking for 2 weeks following winter break
Philly students and staff will be required to wear face masks inside school buildings for two weeks after they return from winter break, Superintendent Tony Watlington said at a press conference Wednesday. Watlington described the decision as a “proactive measure” to prevent the coronavirus from spreading since “many of us...
Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album
The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata — with a little assist from some melodic teammates — have made...
Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system
Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers.
Philly May Get a New 76ers Arena and Residents Have Questions
The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to build a new $1.3 billion arena near the city’s Chinatown — and the surrounding community wants to make sure its voice is heard. Four local groups have formed a committee aimed at ensuring that the culture of the area isn’t wiped out by the development, and that local businesses are able to benefit from economic potential of the project.
