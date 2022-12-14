ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.  In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games

There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers

Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get Final Nail In The Coffin

Russell Westbrook is finding his rhythm in Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. However, the last two years have stained his reputation. While playing for the Lakers, Westbrook has not been at his best. Although, many believe it is simply the situation he has been thrust into.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon

The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
