Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video
The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon. In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Shaquille O'Neal believes LeBron James would be willing to take a step back for Anthony Davis.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
“My mom would listen for the ball bouncing on the cement and if she heard it, she knew I was ok” - Larry Johnson shares an inspiring story about hard work
Larry Johnson learned early on that hard work gets the job done.
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury.
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry commented on his shoulder injury, per Anthony Slater. “One thing I did notice is once you hurt something like this, it becomes a little more unstable and there’s nothing you can really do about that unless you are going to get surgery,” Curry said. “So just trying to manage […] The post Stephen Curry breaks silence on shoulder injury, potential surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3-Team Trade Scenario Sends Joel Embiid To Thunder
Around the NBA, “tanking” is a source of much controversy. For the uninitiated, tanking is the practice of prioritizing first-round picks and young players over wins. In fact, if a team is truly tanking, they’re hoping to lose and prioritize their lottery odds. People don’t like it....
‘Messed me up’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue provides critical update on his nuts after getting hit by a Kyle Anderson fastball
The Los Angeles Clippers secured an impressive 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. As it turns out, however, coach Tyronn Lue came out of the game a bit worse for wear after being on the receiving end of a wayward pass from Wolves forward Kyle Anderson. Coach Lue...
Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers
Jayson Tatum got the better of LeBron James on Tuesday. The Boston Celtics came out victorious in an absolutely wild clash with the Los Angeles Lakers that saw both teams pull off improbably comebacks. But Tatum’s respect for James hasn’t diminished one bit. The Celtics star was asked about the matchup with LeBron that saw […] The post Jayson Tatum drops LeBron James truth bomb after toppling Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors Get Final Nail In The Coffin
Russell Westbrook is finding his rhythm in Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards to ever play the game of basketball. However, the last two years have stained his reputation. While playing for the Lakers, Westbrook has not been at his best. Although, many believe it is simply the situation he has been thrust into.
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Reacts To LeBron James Passing His All-Time Passes Mark
The records don't stop coming for LeBron James
Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on current state of Warriors
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most confounding team in the West this season. They have games where they look the part of the defending champions, like when they dismantled the Boston Celtics early last week. Then they have stinkers like the one they had on Tuesday against the previous season’s champion, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0