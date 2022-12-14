Luke Hawx making name in Hollywood with 'Young Rock' and 'Heels'

If Luke Hawx does something, he puts everything he has into it.

It’s been that way his entire life.

When he wanted to become a professional wrestler, Hawx started from scratch.

He learned the craft, built a reputation for being one of the best and most reliable wrestlers out there, and he moved his way up to become one of the top guys out there.

When he wanted to become a professional wrestling trainer, he opened a school, and he proceeded to churn out talented wrestler after talented wrestler.

When he wanted to become a promoter, he founded Wildkat Sports, and proceeded to build one of the top independent wrestling promotions in the country.

He did this not only to give his students a chance to work, but to give other wrestlers a platform where they could hone their skills at a place that would actually deliver what it promises to both the wrestlers and the fans.

Then he got into stunt work, and he quickly made a name for himself, performing in TV shows and movies including The Fate of the Furious, NCIS: New Orleans, Homefront and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

But just as Hawx puts everything he has into every job he takes on, he’s also never satisfied. And that’s why his resume continues to grow.

Acting like a star

While still a wrestling star, Hawx has started another chapter to his remarkable career, and the New Orleans native now does more than stunts.

He’s now an actor, and considering how close that field runs with stunts and wrestling, it should be little surprise that he is drawing rave reviews for his performances.

“I’m just grinding, trying my hardest,” said Hawx, who has proven that hard work pays off no matter what field he’s in. “I’m very comfortable in front of the camera. It was a challenge and I’m still getting better. It’s a lot of work, I put a lot of time in, but I love doing it.”

It shows in his work.

Hawx was a massive part of the Starz featured show “Heels,” and on that set he wore a lot of hats. He was featured as a character that stood out in season one and is set to return in season two.

Hawx goes Heels

But he also had arguably the biggest job on the set, working as the wrestling and stunt coordinator. He was responsible for hiring the wrestlers, teaching them what to do and when to do it, and he also had the actors who weren’t used to getting bumps and bruises how to perform moves safely.

That’s the thing about Hawx, he demands perfection from himself, and those around him pick up on that and follow suit. It also helps that his assistant is someone he can trust, his son PJ.

But what really makes Hawx such an asset to the show is that he’s able to get what he needs out of his fellow actors and he does it in a way that teaches them without being a bad guy. He might star in Heels, but he’s truly one of the good guys according to showrunner Mike O’Malley.

“Luke does very well because he loves wrestling and loves promoting wrestling, he loves teaching wrestling, performing wrestling, and he isn’t judgmental in a way that inhibits people who haven’t done it from learning,” O’Malley said. “He has such a joy and passion without being colored by the judgment that could make someone feel less confident.

“All of the wrestling choreography and stunt work, we lean on Luke and our stunt coordinator Artie Malesci to invent that. There’s still points that have to be made. He works seamlessly with the stunt people so the moves are disguised enough that the actors are doing the moves. He’s crucial to the success of the show.”

Hawx has found himself an expert in a field where there are few.

Getting off the mat

Wrestling is extremely popular and movies and shows are popping up more and more frequently. And when producers are working on a show, he’s one of the first calls.

The reason for that is because when they call and he answers, they get a guy who isn’t just good, but someone who is willing to do whatever is necessary.

These days Hawx might be best known for his work on the hit sitcom “Young Rock.” He plays the archnemesis of Dwayne Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin. It’s a role that is perfect for the 40-year-old actor. Austin is one of the greatest to ever put on boots, and Hawx’s work has gone viral because he has done such a good job playing the famous wrestler.

On Friday, he’ll be on the Christmas special of Young Rock on NBC. The show is part of the big Friday night lineup. Young Rock airs at 8:30 p.m. EST, and is also available on demand and streaming on Peacock.

“The first time I was on, my phone blew up with everyone texting and calling,” Hawx said. “When you’re acting, there are people watching, and you have to feel comfortable in front of them. It helped that I had the experience of being comfortable in front of big crowds.”

The more Hawx acts, the more his phone rings, and it’s not always friends and fans offering him well wishes.

He’s carved out a niche for himself, and with every role, his reputation grows.

The thing is, when you hire Hawx, you’re not just getting a stunt man, you’re getting a stuntman who is comfortable teaching and helping those on the set, and now you have all that mixed with an established actor. When it comes to starring in action movies, Hawx is a swiss army knife who can do whatever you need from him.

“He’s a wrestler, performer and actor, but he recognizes what it does for his own exposure,” O’Malley said. “He walks the walk. He’s in the gym, he’s doing the work. You’re not going to outwork him.”

That’s always been Hawx’s mantra.

Staying in the gym

A look at his jacked frame shows you how much time he puts in at the gym. Maintaining that physique is a full time job, and he does that all before he heads out to work. Days off? He’s had a few of them, but a day off includes hitting the gym and staying by his phone in case anything is needed on any of his projects.

He’s also a full time husband and father. His son PJ, who graduated from the University of New Orleans this month, works with him. His other son, Kali, is 10 and helps his dad with auditions.

Being a busy actor means time away from family, so Hawx cherishes the time he spends with PJ. He also depends on him to help with the coordinating when he’s not around.

He learned from watching the best.

“I’m very proud of PJ because when I’m not there, it’s like I’m there,” Hawx said. “He’s become that go-to guy. He’s the best tag team partner not just in wrestling but in life.”

Hawx continues to grow in all aspects of life, but he’s truly grown as an actor the past year. It shows, too. He was recently hired to be in “The Iron Claw,” a movie about the famous Von Erich wrestling family.

Every acting gig is an audition for his next project, and the more he does, the more he’s on demand.

Those few days off a year he’s able to enjoy are becoming less and less.

Some might look at that as a negative. Hawx hopes his calendar is full 365 days a year.

“Always on to the next thing, right?” Hawx said. “I’m very fortunate. I’m doing what I love, I’m working with great people, I’m able to share it with my family. It’s a grind, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying the grind.

“The pro wrestling will always be there. That’s where I came from. But it’s fun to write other chapters. I’m definitely growing. Every role, I try to hit it out of the park. I’m fortunate enough to work with great people who are helping me. I can see the improvement, and I’m learning. That’s the best part. The goal is to always get better. I’m doing that and having fun while doing it.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Luke Hawx making name in Hollywood with 'Young Rock' and 'Heels'