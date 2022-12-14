Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
BBC
Poland grenade incident: Police chief confirms unusual Ukrainian gift
Poland's highest ranking police officer has confirmed to local media that he accidentally set off a grenade launcher given to him as a gift by Ukraine. Jaroslaw Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. A civilian member of staff was also hurt. General...
BBC
Ethiopia civil war: The boy named ‘Wealthy’ who weighs half what he should
Little Haftom is nearly five years old. His name means "wealthy" in the Tigriyna language but he weighs just half what he should. As the doctor pulls up his jumper and tracksuit bottoms to show his spindly arms and legs, his mother looks on impassively. She does not want to...
Ukraine news - live: Putin admits fighting ‘extremely difficult’ in areas captured in war
Vladimir Putin has made the first rare admission that fighting with Ukrainian troops is “extremely difficult” in areas it annexed illegally from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said during Moscow’s Security Services Day.The Russian president also ordered bolstering of Moscow’s borders, asked special services to keep greater control of society and ensure the safety of people in Russian-controlled parts in eastern Ukraine which have been denounced by world leaders who called it a “sham referendum”...
BBC
Bob Stewart MP tells human rights activist to 'go back to Bahrain'
A human rights activist has complained to the Conservative Party after a Tory MP told him to "go back to Bahrain". Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei confronted MP Bob Stewart outside an event hosted by the Bahraini embassy in London. The campaigner repeatedly pressed him on his links to the country, asking...
BBC
At Hanukkah event Biden slams 'venom' of antisemitism
US President Joe Biden has condemned antisemitism at a White House party to commemorate the second day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights. The joyful holiday, which is marked by lighting candles and eating oily foods, comes amid reports of a national and global uptick in antisemitic rhetoric. Mr...
BBC
Channel migrant deaths: Ibrahima Bah accused of piloting sinking boat
A man has appeared in court accused of piloting a migrant boat that got into difficulty in the Channel last Wednesday, claiming four lives. Ibrahima Bah, 19, pleaded not guilty to facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK at Folkestone Magistrates' Court. He was remanded in custody to appear at...
BBC
Ukraine war: ‘We long for home - but our son has chances here’
When war broke out, millions of Ukrainians had to make a life-changing decision to flee their country - with many hoping to return as soon as possible. But for some disabled refugees, this displacement has offered new opportunities, and they now face a dilemma over whether to ever go home.
BBC
Baby's life 'probably saved' by umbilical stem cells
A heart surgeon says he "probably saved the life" of a baby by carrying out a "world-first" operation using stem cells from placentas. Professor Massimo Caputo from the Bristol Heart Institute used pioneering stem cell "scaffolding" to correct baby Finley's heart defect. He hopes to develop the technology so children...
BBC
Twitter reinstates banned journalists' accounts
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk says several journalists he suspended from his social media company, Twitter, will have their accounts reinstated. Reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were among those locked out of their accounts, after Mr Musk accused them of sharing location data about him.
BBC
Berlin AquaDom aquarium: Police not seeking suspects over explosion
Berlin police say they are not seeking suspects following the explosion of the "AquaDom" aquarium on Friday, warning the public about what they say is a fake tweet suggesting they are. The explosion in the Radisson Blu hotel spilled one million litres of saltwater, flooding the hotel and nearby streets.
BBC
31 sailors dey miss afta warship capsize for Thailand
Di Thai navy tok say 31 sailors dey miss afta warship wey dey carri more dan 100 crew capsize and sink during one storm for di Gulf of Thailand. Di HTMS Sukhothai sink afta water flood im power controls on Sunday night. Images wey di navy share show some crew wey survive insude life raft.
BBC
Brixton Academy: Security worker dies after Asake gig crush
A second person has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy. Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who was working as a security contractor that night, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, was cut short on...
BBC
Nigeria election: Peter Obi campaign chief Doyin Okupe convicted of money laundering
A Nigerian High Court in the capital, Abuja, has found the campaign leader for high-profile presidential candidate Peter Obi guilty of money laundering. Doyin Okupe was, among other charges, convicted of receiving over $400,000 (£330,000) from an individual without following the correct procedures. This is likely to deal a...
BBC
Black Americans' complex response to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series
Bryndis Roberts watched the Harry & Meghan documentary series with tears in her eyes. An avid fan of the royals since the days of Princess Diana, she said she cried watching the family being hounded by the tabloids and Prince Harry describing how he and his brother, Prince William, have grown apart.
Comments / 0