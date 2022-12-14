Vladimir Putin has made the first rare admission that fighting with Ukrainian troops is “extremely difficult” in areas it annexed illegally from the Volodymyr Zelensky administration.“Yes, it is difficult for you now. The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” he said during Moscow’s Security Services Day.The Russian president also ordered bolstering of Moscow’s borders, asked special services to keep greater control of society and ensure the safety of people in Russian-controlled parts in eastern Ukraine which have been denounced by world leaders who called it a “sham referendum”...

2 HOURS AGO