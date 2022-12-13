Read full article on original website
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
WXII 12
Winston-Salem woman is the oldest graduate in her class of 2022 at WSSU
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman will be walking across the stage at Winston-Salem State University's fall commencement on Friday, and she'll be the oldest student in this year's graduating class. Sandra Lynch is 64 years old, and she says one of the reasons she enrolled at Winston-Salem State...
WBTV
Catawba College names new head football coach
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Thursday that Tyler Haines has been named the 22nd head football coach at Catawba College. Haines joins Catawba College after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University during the 2022 season. ”After a thorough...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting
The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
WXII 12
New Greensboro police chief announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Greensboro's new police chief. The city of Greensboro announced the new chief Thursday afternoon. Thompson succeeds Brian James, who retired in April. Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before joining the...
WCNC
Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
Guilford County GOP says it will sue to get its nominated teacher named to school board
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The chair of the Guilford County Republican Party said Wednesday that his group is prepared to sue to get the person his members chose seated on the Guilford County Board of Education. The school board on Tuesday night voted, 5-2, to reject the GOP’s nomination of longtime teacher Michael Logan to […]
rhinotimes.com
Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community
While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
WBTV
Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS higher schoolers next school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to how some students will catch their school bus next year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is switching to a model called ‘express stops,’ the goal is to reduce the time students are on the bus. Currently, some magnet school students start their...
Camp North End restaurant Leah & Louise in spotlight again
CHARLOTTE — Notch another accolade for Leah & Louise. That spot at Camp North End garnered a mention in a feature by The New York Times on “25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year.”. The writer raves about several menu items but clearly has...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
WBTV
Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows
A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
WXII 12
WSSU responds to video showing officers arresting student in classroom
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem State University student is charged with disorderly conduct, according to a police report. The university said a staff member -- who was not involved -- called law enforcement to a disagreement involving a student and a professor at Carolina Hall Wednesday, a school official said.
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
mynews13.com
Charlotte Cafe closing after more than 40 years in the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family-owned restaurant, Charlotte Cafe, is closing after its landlord didn't offer a lease renewal. Husband and wife, Jimmy and Mary Roupas, along with their kids Stephanie and Michael, have been running the restaurant for more than 40 years. What You Need To Know. Charlotte Cafe...
Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’
Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
Taking a closer look at Greensboro pallet home placements
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders have finally chosen a location for 30 pallet homes that will provide a safe place for roughly 60 homeless individuals to spend the winter. The pallet home community and safe parking area will be located at Pamona Park on Clifton Road. The 30 pallets will sit on […]
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
