ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Catawba College names new head football coach

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Thursday that Tyler Haines has been named the 22nd head football coach at Catawba College. Haines joins Catawba College after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University during the 2022 season. ”After a thorough...
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Griffin entertains at Statesville Woman's Club meeting

The General Federation of Women’s Club of North Carolina (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club recently held its December luncheon meeting. A special musical performance was given by club member NaKayla Griffin, 2022 Gospel’s Finest Singing Competition winner that was sponsored by the Circle of Giving Women’s Organization. Members also joined in with singing the “Twelve Days of Christmas” and there was also an ornament exchange.
STATESVILLE, NC
WXII 12

New Greensboro police chief announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Greensboro's new police chief. The city of Greensboro announced the new chief Thursday afternoon. Thompson succeeds Brian James, who retired in April. Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before joining the...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Get your tickets now for the 11th Annual Gray Holiday Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know, are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11th annual Gray Party, and reflect back on how - what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fundraiser” says Felicia. This year's host/emcee will be WCNC's Fred Shropshire. The Grays tell us "...people can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time." The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:
CHARLOTTE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Pallet Home Site ‘Slap In The Face’ To Disabled Community

While many questions about the Pallet shelter project remain, the one that is currently reverberating through the community is why the temporary shelters are being placed on the one ball field in the city built for the disabled community. According to the latest reports from the city, the 30 Pallet...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-based company expanding in University City, creating 200 jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-based specialty chemicals company will expand its operation in Mecklenburg County, investing millions of dollars and creating 200 new jobs. That was the announcement Tuesday from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, which said Albemarle Corporation’s project in Mecklenburg County will create a facility to develop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University responds after viral video of student, law enforcement officer spreads on social media

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University’s chancellor released a statement on Wednesday in response to a video that has gone viral on social media. Chancellor Elwood Robinson says school officials are aware of an incident involving a student and a law enforcement officer in a classroom. Robinson says the university received a report of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Verdict in speeding police crash; trouble for Meadows

A jury has convicted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, for the 2017 crash that killed a pedestrian. WSOC-TV reports:. Jurors have convicted a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who hit and killed a college student in his patrol car. In July 2017, Phillip Barker was speeding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte Cafe closing after more than 40 years in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family-owned restaurant, Charlotte Cafe, is closing after its landlord didn't offer a lease renewal. Husband and wife, Jimmy and Mary Roupas, along with their kids Stephanie and Michael, have been running the restaurant for more than 40 years. What You Need To Know. Charlotte Cafe...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bossip

Keep Applying Pressure: Shanquella Robinson Rally Attendees Demand Justice, Calls For Consequences For ‘Cabo 6’

Shanquella Robinson is dead, the people responsible are still walking around free, and her family, friends and the general public, are growing increasingly frustrated. This past weekend, a rally was held at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to an ABCNews report, multiple speakers were in attendance to provide support to the family as well as to demand that justice be done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Taking a closer look at Greensboro pallet home placements

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders have finally chosen a location for 30 pallet homes that will provide a safe place for roughly 60 homeless individuals to spend the winter. The pallet home community and safe parking area will be located at Pamona Park on Clifton Road. The 30 pallets will sit on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy