Hawaii State

Comments / 3

Alvina Kawaihae
2d ago

$600,000 million as CASH, is treasury. Use of treasury means capital freezes, no one delivers and you die of starvation. Why is Hawaii using CASH? C'mon, now everybody, don't be shy!

opb.org

Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns

Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
OREGON STATE
southarkansassun.com

Governor Ige Extends SNAP Benefits In Hawaii To January 2023

Governor Ige has announced the extension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Hawaii to January 16, 2023. The program in question is sponsored by the federal government’s COVID relief funding, says hawaii.gov. On November 17, Governor David Ige of Hawaii signed a fifth emergency proclamation. This move...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today

Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Include Medical Services In GET Exemption

Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community

Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “This is one...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI

