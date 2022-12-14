Read full article on original website
Alvina Kawaihae
2d ago
$600,000 million as CASH, is treasury. Use of treasury means capital freezes, no one delivers and you die of starvation. Why is Hawaii using CASH? C'mon, now everybody, don't be shy!
opb.org
Oregon Republican State Senator Dallas Heard resigns
Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard said he’s resigning from his legislative seat early next year. His letter to the Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp was one sentence:. “I am writing to inform you that I will be resigning my elected position as State Senator for Oregon Senate District 1 effective 12:01 am January 1st, 2023.”
southarkansassun.com
Governor Ige Extends SNAP Benefits In Hawaii To January 2023
Governor Ige has announced the extension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Hawaii to January 16, 2023. The program in question is sponsored by the federal government’s COVID relief funding, says hawaii.gov. On November 17, Governor David Ige of Hawaii signed a fifth emergency proclamation. This move...
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
bigislandnow.com
Is hiring process for Hawaiʻi Police Chief transparent if 40 applicants remain anonymous?
The Hawai‘i County Police Commission Chair John Bertsch said transparency was paramount in the process to hire the next police chief. But while four finalists for the position are being interviewed at public meetings, it is unlikely the public will ever know the identities of the other 40 applicants.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi counties discuss where guns will be prohibited under 'sensitive places' bills
Local governments across the country are discussing laws to establish “sensitive places,” where concealed firearms are not allowed. One bill has already passed through the Hawaiʻi County Council, and a similar bill was introduced at the Honolulu City Council. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision on gun laws...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ethics reform proposals up for debate in wake of high-profile bribery scandals
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Health clinic for military families affected by Red Hill fuel spill to open in January. Updated: 5 hours...
bigislandnow.com
Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today
Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Stadium authority says they can pull off redevelopment plan. Not everyone agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Now that Gov. Josh Green has OK’d the redevelopment of Aloha Stadium and the 70 acres around it, Stadium Authority leaders are defending the project and their ability to control costs. Doubts about whether the project might spiral out of control or lead to hidden costs...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
Green's plan to eliminate food and medicine tax may not have a clear path
(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. Josh Green's plan to end the state's excise tax on food and medicine is not out of the realm of possibility, but it won't be easy, the executive director president of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii said. The governor proposed eliminating the taxes during...
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii’s Prison Medical Records System Has Reached A Point of ‘Absolute Crisis’
Staff at the Komohana portion of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. The failure of the electronic medical records system in prisons and jails opens the state to “massive liability,” according to the state corrections oversight coordinator. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022. The state correctional system is struggling with...
Include Medical Services In GET Exemption
Tax cuts are trendy all of a sudden. In a very welcome turn of events, Hawaii’s leaders have become increasingly vocal about the need for new exemptions to the state’s regressive general excise tax. Gov. Josh Green reiterated his support for a GET exemption for food and medicine...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Troubling report shines spotlight on missing, murdered Native Hawaiian women
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A year-long investigation is shining new light on the disproportionate number of Native Hawaiian women and girls who are exploited, go missing and are murdered. The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force issued their report Wednesday. It shows Native Hawaiian girls represent a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Josh Green and government officials evaluate emergency response to Mauna Loa Eruption
The series will be posted on all HNN digital platforms. HNN's Mahealani Richardson joins Dillon Ancheta in the Digital Center with the latest on the environmental disaster. 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dead at 40. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Los...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui News employees fear the future of the paper is in jeopardy
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Matthew Thayer has been a photojournalist for The Maui News for 42 years. He’s usually behind the camera, telling other people’s stories. But on Tuesday, he stepped out in front of his lens to share his. “We feel like we’ve been backed into a corner....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Low morale, staff shortages takes toll on EMS services for Oahu community
Filipinos in Hawaii are rediscovering, relearning what it means to be Filipino. One in four Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry, and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Governor appoints political ally to find more homesteads for Native Hawaiians. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “This is one...
hawaiinewsnow.com
These inmates have access to better facilities. The price? They’re 3,000 miles from home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eloy, Arizona is in the middle of the desert ― about an hour from Phoenix. It’s a sharp contrast from Hawaii. But it’s where 1,000 Hawaii inmates are currently housed at Saguaro Correctional Center, a facility the state pays millions to each year to relieve overcrowding at in-state facilities.
Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess,' dies at 96
HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
