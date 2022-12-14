Read full article on original website
aarp.org
AARP Michigan Virtual and In-Person Events
Take a look below at our event offerings and opportunities - and be sure to watch for updates! Previously recorded virtual events are still available for viewing and may be found in the section below. Stay in touch and get updates from AARP! Text the word Yes2Email to 50757 to...
aarp.org
AARP PA’s Joanne Grossi’s Opening Remarks at the Greater Philadelphia Healthcare Summit
AARP Pennsylvania State President Emeritus Joanne Grossi recently spoke at City & State PA’s Greater Philadelphia Healthcare Summit. The summit was meant to offer industry executives, public sector leaders and academics a full-day conference dedicated to fostering partnerships between the government and the private sector to improve the delivery of healthcare services. As an advocate and caregiver, Grossi offered a unique perspective at the conference as she delivered the following opening remarks on behalf of AARP Pennsylvania, which sponsored the summit.
aarp.org
AARP Colorado State Director Bob Murphy Retires
My December 23rd retirement from AARP is certainly a bittersweet moment. On one hand I’ve reached an age where I just think it’s time. As I’ve said to many, I’m retiring for health reasons — I’m in good health and I want to enjoy myself while I can! On the other hand, along with the opportunity to serve as the mayor of my hometown of Lakewood, my years with AARP have been the two most rewarding experiences in what has been a long and winding career road.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Holiday Spending: Get...
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Ernest Garcia III
24/7 Wall St.'s second candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Ernest Garcia III of Carvana.
Gen Z’s voting habits are all the proof companies need to act on societal issues
Without the Gen Z vote, the results of the U.S. midterm elections would look very different.
aarp.org
AARP Community Challenge Grantees List by State: Nebraska-Rhode Island
The weekly, award-winning AARP Livable Communities e-Newsletter provides local leaders with information and inspiration for making their town, city or neighborhood more livable for older adults and people of all ages. Subscribe today!
aarp.org
AARP Minnesota 2023 Legislative Priorities
MN is rapidly aging, with the 65+ population now larger than the school-age population. While most people over 65 want to remain in their homes and communities, the state and communities must prepare for this demographic shift. AARP is working to develop an Age-Friendly State and communities to enable residents to thrive at every age and life stage.AARP urges lawmakers to extend the MN Age-Friendly Council to address the shift and make needed investments to support family caregivers, services to keep older adults in their homes, address the gravity of the workforce crisis, and the growing health and financial needs of older Minnesotans.
aarp.org
AARP Recognizes Top Alaska Volunteers
Anchorage’s Jill Smythe and Bessie O’Rourke Receive AARP’s Most Prestigious Volunteer Award. AARP’s commitment to volunteer service can be traced back to our founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, whose motto was “to serve, not to be served.”. Each year, AARP Alaska honors the legacy of...
aarp.org
Lansing Resident Wins Prestigious AARP Andrus Award
Carl Kentner of Lansing has been awarded the 2022 AARP Michigan Andrus Award, the organization’s most prestigious state volunteer award for community service. Named after AARP founder Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, the award recognizes outstanding individuals age 50 and older who share their experience, talents and skills to enrich the lives of others and inspire volunteerism.
aarp.org
Susan Reinhard, PhD, RN, FAAN
Aging, family caregiving research, policy, program development, practice, research and policy analysis, Medicare, Medicaid, health care policy, quality, delivery system reform, system regulation, payment, managed care, Culture of Health/well-being, nursing research, education, regulation, workforce development, long-term services and supports research, financing, technical assistance, measurement/LTSS Scorecard, age-friendly communities, livable communities, grantsmanship, strategic planning, public speaking, translating research into policy and practice.
ceoworld.biz
Jobs of the Future: How Work Is Changing
The way people work is rapidly changing due to the amount of people who are not satisfied with their jobs. Workers 18-24 now change jobs nearly six times on average compared to older generations who only change jobs 2-3 times. Workers are now prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance, and businesses are having to shift the way they operate in order to keep employees happy and to stay productive.
Workhuman Completes Workday Certified Integration
In full transparency, the following is a press release submitted to SOURCE media through its business wire service. FRAMINGHAM. & DUBLIN, IRELAND – Workhuman, a Workday certified software partner, today, December 8, announced that it has recertified its Workday integration to continue providing customers with a seamless experience that connects Workday HCM with the Workhuman Cloud.
ceoworld.biz
Not Everything Is Digital: Live Events and ROI
It’s all too easy to focus your branding efforts on digital marketing, but live events still provide significant ROI. C-suite members must actively participate in live events to build important relationships that can’t be achieved via digital means with customers, investors, and stakeholders. Here are some important factors to consider when planning in-person events to gain true ROI.
sippycupmom.com
What is BASSET Certification and What are the Benefits?
The Business Analyst Certification is a standard that several other professions have already adopted in the digital world such as Information Technology, Computer Software Engineers and Data Analytics. In this article, we are going to explore what BASSET certification is and its benefits. Read on to know more!. What is...
3 Ways Consumers are Driving Change in Retail Logistics for 2023
Here's how retailers can embrace consumer cues on sustainability, transparency and customer service in 2023 and beyond.
Foundations, major donors tackle nation’s nursing shortage
As more nurses leave their jobs in hospitals and health-care centers, foundations are pouring millions of dollars into efforts to ensure that more stay in the profession and get more out of the job than just the applause and pats on the back they got during the bleakest days of the pandemic. Philanthropic pledges announced this year to help nurses and the nursing profession include: — A $125 million donation in February from Leonard Lauder, heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics fortune, to the University of Pennsylvania to create a tuition-free program that eventually will train 40 nurses a year. The gift is designed to extend for decades. — United Health Foundation, which said in June it would devote $100 million to finance the training of 10,000 nursing and other clinical students who are people of color or have low incomes
I Asked OpenAI’s ChatGPT About Financial Advice — Here’s What it Said
This thing knows it all… so I thought why not ask it about money?. So in this article, I will be asking it a series of basic to advanced questions and explaining why I asked these questions. In addition to giving commentary and fact-checking the A.I.
6 Incredible Benefits of HR Analytics For Startups To Reap
There is no hidden fact that technological advancements are happening all over the world. These advancements come along with various benefits due to which every field has enhanced its scope. The same is the case with the corporate world. One such technological advancement has been presented in the form of HR analytics. These data analytics have transformed how business operations are carried out.
