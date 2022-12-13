Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
papreplive.com
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
papreplive.com
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh
HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
papreplive.com
Mercury All-Area: Kyra Lesko comes back from ACL injury, moves back and unlocks Upper Perkiomen’s potential in magical season
Kyra Lesko spent the last two years of her Upper Perkiomen girls soccer career in unwelcome positions. As a junior in 2021, Lesko was team statistician, relegated to an off-field support role while recovering from an ACL tear that denied her a high school season. Then, as a senior, the...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Girls Soccer: Switch to goalie proved fruitful for Maya Naimoli, Episcopal Academy
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Maya Naimoli entered her junior season of high school soccer at Episcopal Academy with aspirations of playing goalkeeper in college … and a grand total of one high school game between the posts. She wasn’t behind the 8-ball exactly, with a stellar reputation on the...
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Eberhart’s steal and layup boosts Fords in overtime
Aniya Eberhart came through with the play of the game as Haverford topped Conestoga, 43-41, in overtime in Central League girls basketball action Tuesday. Eberhart’s steal and layup produced the only points in the extra session for either team. Caroline Dotsey paced the Fords with 14 points. Eberhart and Molly Carpenter added 10 points each.
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley
The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
papreplive.com
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season
In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Haverford’s Cieslak, Lawson on similarly stellar trajectories
HAVERFORD — The similarities between Haverford teammates Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson are myriad. Both started running at an early age under the guidance of their parents. Both enjoy being part of the Fords’ strong team culture, one of the factors that brought Cieslak to Haverford after spending part of her freshman year at Friends’ Central.
papreplive.com
Cross Country: The All-Delco Teams
Olivia Cieslak, Haverford So. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby Jr. Avery Lustgarten, Garnet Valley Fr. Zoe Margolies, Radnor Jr. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford So. Hannah Prokup, Strath Haven Jr. Therese Trainer, Notre Dame Sr. Luke Bodden, Radnor Jr. Dakin Ebmeyer, Episcopal Academy Sr. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Sr. Aidan McHugh, Episcopal Academy Sr.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone
Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson boys, girls win swim season opener against Rustin
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson swim team, featuring 40 girls and 25 boys, got its season off to a good start with a couple of victories against West Chester Rustin Wednesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The Warrior boys won a 103-72 decision while the Henderson girls...
Joseph McFadden, Once Cardinal O’Hara’s President, Exchanged Basketball for the Priesthood
The eulogy for Bishop Joe McFadden could have opened in so many ways, writes Frank Fitzpatrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The former president of Cardinal O’Hara High School and a priest at St. Laurence in Highland Park, McFadden also had a brief but memorable tenure as Harrisburg’s bishop.
buckscountyherald.com
Central Bucks East seniors recognized for commitment to play collegiate sports
Choosing a college is a difficult choice for many student-athletes. It was an easy decision for Central Bucks East senior Elizabeth Gray, who will continue her softball career at Villanova University where she will major in biochemistry on the pre-med track. “Ever since I was in fifth grade, I was...
cityandstatepa.com
Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums.
State Rep. Jim Gregory’s history with the Pittsburgh Pirates goes back well before he ran for public office. He spent 12 years as a sports reporter for WTAJ-TV and covered the Pirates’ division wins in the early 1990s. “One of my prized possessions is a picture of me...
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia-Area Home Sales Plummet to Lowest Level Since 2015
The housing market in Philadelphia is cooling quickly with the number of home sales dropping 33% year over year to 5,201 in November, the lowest level since 2015, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Each of the seven Pennsylvania and Delaware counties in the Philadelphia metro area saw total closed sales...
