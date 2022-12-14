ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle city council votes to make street cafés permanent

By Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
SEATTLE — Outdoor dining is here to stay in Seattle.

On Tuesday, the city council unanimously approved a bill to permanently allow sidewalk cafés in Seattle.

The so-called “streeteries” were first approved as a part of the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey conducted by the Seattle Department of Transportation showed that 90% of respondents supported the city’s sidewalk cafés.

“There have been conversations about, ‘Does this privatize public space?’ For me, the answer is no, because we’re relying on small businesses and their entrepreneurial skills to make our neighborhoods more vibrant,” said councilmember Dan Strauss, who sponsored the bill, at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Permits which allow businesses to expand their operations to outside, beyond their building premises, have been available for free while the city works on a long-term plan.

Over 300 Safe Start permits have been issued for outdoor dining, vending and merchandise display, according to SDOT.

The new measure signed by the council will create a fee structure for businesses to secure the permits, which will go into effect next year.

The city will also create structural standards and design goals for the outdoor dining structures.

