Eggs Benedict is the ultimate brunch staple that has all the things to cure a hangover: bread, Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and smooth, rich Hollandaise sauce. Its origins are murky, like other food origin myths, with a few places and people taking credit for the dish. Depending on who you talk to, the invention of eggs Benedict is either credited to a rich couple, Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict, bored with the menu at iconic steakhouse Delmonico's in New York City's Financial District (via Insider). Or, a debonair rabble-rouser, Lemuel Benedict, who requested the elements of the dish at the Waldorf Hotel after a night of hard partying. Fitting, right? The ultimate hangover cure, invented by a hungover guy (via The New York Times).

