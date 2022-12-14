ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duff Goldman Is Begging You Not To Experiment With Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict is the ultimate brunch staple that has all the things to cure a hangover: bread, Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and smooth, rich Hollandaise sauce. Its origins are murky, like other food origin myths, with a few places and people taking credit for the dish. Depending on who you talk to, the invention of eggs Benedict is either credited to a rich couple, Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict, bored with the menu at iconic steakhouse Delmonico's in New York City's Financial District (via Insider). Or, a debonair rabble-rouser, Lemuel Benedict, who requested the elements of the dish at the Waldorf Hotel after a night of hard partying. Fitting, right? The ultimate hangover cure, invented by a hungover guy (via The New York Times).
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Coffee Lovers' Go-To Brand For Coffee Pods

Humans have evolved immensely in the ways that we brew our coffee at home, Perfect Daily Grind reported. From the early drip methods to the reliable moka pot and the French press, there are as many methods for preparing your morning cup as there are types of coffees out there. The fastest, most convenient route to a piping hot mug of your favorite caffeinated beverage is the single-cup brewing machine, according to The Washington Post.
Snickers Just Launched A Brand New High Protein Bar

When it comes to quintessential candy bars, Snickers is obviously on the list. In fact, 24/7 Wall Street ranked Snickers as the most popular candy bar in the U.S., with more than $4.2 million in sales in 2012 alone. That's right, Snickers beat out M&M's, Reese's, and even Hershey's. This...
