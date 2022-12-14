Read full article on original website
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major Injury
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWII
The inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic - made by Ken Griffey Jr. - will debut at the 2023 MLB All-Star Week in Seattle
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store location
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination
Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek becomes first city in county to condemn antisemitism
MILL CREEK, Wash., December 14, 2022—Following the example of Snohomish County Government and the City of Bellevue, Mill Creek adopted a proclamation condemning antisemitism at its Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 13, making it the first city in Snohomish County to do so. The city also established Juneteenth as an...
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
theorcasonian.com
Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Port of Everett named 2022 Port of the Year
EVERETT, Wash., December 15, 2022—The Port of Everett has been named 2022 Port of the Year by the Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) – a member organization representing the interests of the 75 public port districts in Washington state through government relations, education, and advocacy programs. Since 1987,...
KING-5
Emergency food kits distributed to housebound residents in Snohomish County
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At 93 years old, Robert Kennedy doesn't get out of the house much anymore. Weekly deliveries from Meals on Wheels are a lifeline for the retired Boeing electrical engineer. "I don't have to go to the store to get groceries," he says. "I have trouble walking...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Holiday books and snacks drive collects hundreds of donations
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 15, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Foundation for Edmonds School District, collected approximately 500 books and 700 food items for their Books and Snacks Drive on December 12. The collections were donated to the Nourishing Network and the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.
lshsvalhalla.com
Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9
Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
whatcom-news.com
Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Public Hearing Notice: Proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment program
Washington State Department of Health (DOH) asking for public input. Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center proposes establishing an opioid treatment program at 2322 196th SW Street, Lynnwood, Washington 98036. The department will hold a virtual public hearing on December 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., to provide an opportunity for the public...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
q13fox.com
Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
KUOW
3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat
Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
q13fox.com
Westbound US-2 reopens in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash
MONROE, Wash. - All lanes of US 2 have reopened in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway. One person...
Lummi Nation Police issue alert for this teen last seen in Bellingham
The state’s first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people was signed into law March 31 by Gov. Jay Inslee.
