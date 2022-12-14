ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek becomes first city in county to condemn antisemitism

MILL CREEK, Wash., December 14, 2022—Following the example of Snohomish County Government and the City of Bellevue, Mill Creek adopted a proclamation condemning antisemitism at its Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 13, making it the first city in Snohomish County to do so. The city also established Juneteenth as an...
MILL CREEK, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
theorcasonian.com

Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Port of Everett named 2022 Port of the Year

EVERETT, Wash., December 15, 2022—The Port of Everett has been named 2022 Port of the Year by the Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) – a member organization representing the interests of the 75 public port districts in Washington state through government relations, education, and advocacy programs. Since 1987,...
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Holiday books and snacks drive collects hundreds of donations

LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 15, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department, in partnership with the Foundation for Edmonds School District, collected approximately 500 books and 700 food items for their Books and Snacks Drive on December 12. The collections were donated to the Nourishing Network and the Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lshsvalhalla.com

Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9

Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Lynden man, 23, airlifted after I-5 crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5, south of Bellingham, about 12:50am on Wednesday, December 14th, due to a report of a single-vehicle injury crash. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 248, about 2 miles south of Bellingham, according to the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Public Hearing Notice: Proposed Lynnwood opioid treatment program

Washington State Department of Health (DOH) asking for public input. Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center proposes establishing an opioid treatment program at 2322 196th SW Street, Lynnwood, Washington 98036. The department will hold a virtual public hearing on December 29, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., to provide an opportunity for the public...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Person found dead inside burning semi-truck in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police are investigating a possible arson after a body was found inside a burning semi-truck. Fire and police crews responded to calls of a truck fire in the 1200 block of 108th St. SW in Everett, just off of Highway 99. Crews were able to put...
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

3 fish from 3 King County lakes that you should not eat

Think twice before eating fish from three King County lakes. Poisonous fish have been discovered in these popular fishing spots. If you’re fishing in Lake Washington and you catch a cutthroat trout — don’t eat it. The largemouth bass in Lake Sammamish and the smallmouth bass in...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Westbound US-2 reopens in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash

MONROE, Wash. - All lanes of US 2 have reopened in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway. One person...
MONROE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy