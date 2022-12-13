ECU roundup: Pirates outline bowl activities

East Carolina athletics has announced several events surrounding the football team’s upcoming Birmingham Bowl game.

The Pirates will play Coastal Carolina on Dec. 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. ECU is coming off a 7-5 season and is bowl eligible for the second straight season.

Ahead of the game, ECU athletics will host an official pep rally that will include head coach Mike Houston, players, cheerleaders, mascot PeeDee and the ECU marching band. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, and the rally will be the final event at the Bud Light Fan Fest in Uptown Birmingham.

A fireworks display above the Uptown skyline is set for the end of the event. The pep rally is at the intersection of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and 24th Street across from Protective Stadium. Admission is free and open to the public.

ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert, Houston and the Pirate Club staff will then head to a rooftop social following the pep rally and fireworks display. The social will be held at Southern Kitchen + Bar starting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 26. Beverages and complimentary appetizers will be available for all ages, and admission to the event is free.

As for game day, the Pirate Club will have a tent inside the Bud Light Fan Fest tailgate at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. Admission is free and will feature live music, interactive games, and a kids zone. Food and beverages from local establishments will be available for purchase. The tailgate is located in the same lot as the pep rally at the intersection of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd and 24th Street across from Protective Stadium.

Miss State’s Leach dies at 61

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. His boundless curiosity and fascination for people, places and things made him famous beyond the field, a unique character in sports.

Leach, who was in his third year at Mississippi State after helping revolutionize the game of football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61.

Leach fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, near the university. He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles away.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity,” the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State. “We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life.”

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Mississippi State was his third head coaching stop on an unusual path in the profession.

Leach fought through a bout with pneumonia late in this season, coughing uncontrollably at times during news conferences, but seemed to be improving, according to those who worked with him.

News of him falling gravely ill swept through college football the past few days and left many who knew him stunned, hoping and praying for a recovery.

“It’s hard to put into words the impact that Mike Leach had on the players he coached, the game of football and me personally,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes posted on Twitter. “He was a unique personality and independent thinker and a great friend. No one had a greater influence on my life other than my father.”