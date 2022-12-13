Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to find the Elf on the Shelf each day in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!

2 DAYS AGO