Treasure Hunt Tycoon Codes – New Release (December 2022)
Roblox Treasure Hunt Tycoon is an experience developed by Lightning Dragon Studio II for the platform. In this game, you will be mining and searching for treasure that you can put on display! As you gather up items, you will earn cash that you can use to upgrade your tycoon and amass much more cash and appeal! See if you can find the most valuable treasures and become the number one destination in the world.
Ultimate Tower Defense Codes (December 2022) – Free Gold & Gems!
Ultimate Tower Defense Simulator has you playing in a world filled with a variety of different characters! These come from Anime, superheroes, and even the world of YouTube! Use these characters, better known as towers, in the game to destroy foes before they reach your base!. If you’re looking for...
Definitely Not Fried Chicken reveals roadmap for new story and more
Definitely Not Fried Chicken, the upcoming management sim with a criminal and humorous twist, has just gotten a 6-month roadmap that covers Early Access to the 1.0 launch. Definitely Not Fried Chicken will enter Early Access on January 18th, 2023. It will be available on PC, with other platform support yet to be announced. Here’s the full details on the future of the indie from publisher Merge Games:
Blacktail Review – Young Magic
Blacktail is a game that will test your love of animals, the forest, and witchcraft as you traverse the Russian woods in a game about self-discovery and survival craft. With no humans to interact with whatsoever, every moral decision you make will be about how you treat the animals and nature around you as you learn what it truly means to be a witch.
Genshin Impact leak reveals new changes to Alhaitham & Yaoyao’s kits
Genshin Impact version 3.3 is still in its initial phase, but dataminers have already revealed information about the upcoming update, including details about the new playable characters. In the latest Genshin Impact leak, several changes made to Yaoyao and Alhaitham‘s kits were revealed from the Beta. Alhaitham is a...
Where to find the Elf on the Shelf in Pet Simulator X
Roblox Pet Simulator X is one of the biggest games on the platform, so when they release a new update people are clamoring to try out the new content! Now that the new Christmas update has been released, you no doubt likely have some questions on how to get access to some of it. Well, if you’re wondering how to find the Elf on the Shelf each day in Pet Simulator X, we’ll tell you exactly what you need to do!
Marvel Snap 2023 roadmap has been released – Battle Mode vs. Friends coming soon!
Marvel Snap, the digital strategy card game that recently launched last October by Second Dinner, has unveiled a brand-new roadmap for updates that are both in-development and still in early conceptual stages. The game is available on PC, Android and iOS. No concrete release dates were confirmed for any of the 2023 plans.
5 Letter Words with ETL in Them – Wordle Clue
If you need some help brainstorming 5-letter words with ETL in them while working on your puzzle, our list should help you solve it! Who doesn’t love a good word game to kickstart their brain? I know I love having my cup of coffee while challenging myself to the day’s Wordle and some Wordle-alternatives each morning. That being said, sometimes we get stuck and need some word inspiration, so check out our complete list below for help!
How to get the Elude Glove & Exposed Badge in Slap Battles Roblox
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Elude Glove or how to get the Exposed Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Roblox BedWars Winter/Christmas 2022 update log and patch notes
The BedWars Winter/Christmas update has been released on December 17th, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Blox Fruits Codes Wiki – 1M Subs Gamer Robot (December 2022)
Roblox Blox Fruits will have you deciding whether or not you want to be a swashbuckling pirate or an honor bound marine. Whatever choice you make will have you fighting against enemies to level up your character. You will be able to find fruits that will give you special powers and abilities. The rarest of them could make you one of the most powerful players in the game! Fight in epic battles across the seas and explore new lands!
How to get the Gift Badge and Festive Ability in Ability Wars Roblox
Ability Wars is a Roblox Game that is described as a game where you use different abilities against other players. When you defeat an opponent, you earn “punches,” which are used to unlock new abilities that are activated by pressing E or Q. ‘Tis the holiday season, which means if you need to help on how to get the Gift Badge, which is needed in order to unlock the Festive Ability, our guide will help!
Thief Simulator Codes – XMAS Update (December 2022)
Roblox Thief Simulator has you holding up people and robbing houses to get cash! As you get more money, you will be able to buy additional tools that will have you stealing more valuable items. Be careful when you’re committing a robbery, because you only have a limited time to escape! If you aren’t out in time, you’ll get arrested and lose the items you took. See if you can become the ultimate thief in the game!
Rebirth Champions X Codes – Christmas Update (December 2022)
In Roblox Rebirth Champions X, you will be clicking up a storm to earn clicks that you can convert into rebirths. Each time you rebirth, you will increase your click multiplier so that you will get them faster. Use the currency you earn from rebirthing to unlock pets that will upgrade your abilities faster. Unlock new worlds to discover more pets and to increase your click rates. See if you can rise to the top of the leaderboards in this clicker game!
Lost Ark Holiday Twitch Drop contains Bear Skin Sets and amethyst shards
From December 16 until January 10, Lost Ark Twitch viewers can earn new Holiday-themed Twitch Drops this holiday season! Watch participating Twitch streams to earn these great drops: The Stylish Bear Skin Set Selection Chest, which includes a Head, Chestpiece, and Pants, along with 1,000 Amethyst Shards, and a 3 Battle Items Chest, which contains a Healing Battle Item Chest, Utility Battle Item Chest, and Offensive Battle Item Chest.
