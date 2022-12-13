The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.

8 DAYS AGO