tryhardguides.com
YBA Christmas 2022 Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Christmas update for Your Bizarre Adventure was released on December 15th, 2022! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
GTA Online players stole $4 trillion in one week, so they're all getting a free car
Rockstar issued the "Heists Challenge" last week, and players delivered in a big way.
tryhardguides.com
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt free next-gen update Patch Notes
Earlier in November, CD Projekt RED held a livestream to tease the upcoming features that will be included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Next-Gen Update. In just a few days, players will finally get to enjoy a brand-new Wild Hunt experience as the Free Next-Gen Update will include various visual, performance, and technical enhancements, as well as fixes and additional content.
tryhardguides.com
Phasmophobia 0.8 Tempest Update Patch Notes
Phasmophobia‘s Tempest Update has now arrived, delivering significant graphics, weather, and performance enhancements as well as this year’s Holiday event. This major update has made the weather surrounding specific areas more dangerous and harsh, and ghosts are haunting locales for longer and longer each night, with some vanishing shortly before sunrise.
ComicBook
Sifu Gets Massive New Fall Update, Patch Notes Revealed
A substantial new update for Sloclap's Sifu has today rolled out across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms. Released in the first half of this year, Sifu has been one of 2022's underrated gems and has received quite a bit of praise from both fans and critics. And while the game's launch is somewhat far removed at this point, that hasn't kept Sloclap from continuing to bring new content to the experience.
'Flawless' new PlayStation 5 model teased by developer
PlayStation 5 stock levels are stabilising, according to Sony, which is great news for those of us who are fed up of signing up for stock alerts only to not make it through the checkout process in time. What they haven’t confirmed though, is if rumours of a new PS5 model are true. Earlier this year, it was suggested that Sony had completely overhauled the design of the PS5.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
GTA Online gets an “expansive new two-party story update” starting next week
Say hello to Los Santos Drug Wars
GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update arrives December 13
The GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update starts a new two-part psychedelic storyline
Everyone Has A Chance To Win $1 Million From MrBeast
MrBeast is hosting another one of his jackpot competitions, and everyone has a chance to enter this time around. The content creator, who has amassed a whopping 118 million subscribers on YouTube, is known for creating challenges with massive monetary prizes. In the past, he's organized events like a competition to win ownership of a $2 million tropical island and a game in which contestants played hide-and-seek with the creator for $10,000 each. He even once tossed $3.5 million on creating a real-life version of Netflix's "Squid Game," the most money MrBeast ever spent on a video.
There Are Only 3 Near-Perfect PS1 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation Classic may have bombed when it debuted in 2018, but the original PlayStation console sold incredibly well (via MarketWatch). While Sony's first attempt at console gaming earned a reputation as the home for acclaimed and beloved franchises such as "Final Fantasy" and "Metal Gear Solid," only three titles within its library were nearly perfect, and they may not be the first games that come to mind when you think of the PlayStation 1.
tryhardguides.com
Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale announces January 2023 launch
Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale, the upcoming turn-based strategy game from developer Gaming Minds Studios, has officially revealed that it will release digitally on January 19th, 2023. It will be available on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as the Epic Games Store. Today’s announcement included a trailer, so here’s the full tweet from publisher Kalypso Media:
ComicBook
GTA Online Giving Grand Theft Auto Players New, Free Car
GTA Online players were tasked recently with a new community challenge from Rockstar Games. In true Grand Theft Auto fashion, the objective was to steal a ton of money through the game's Heists, and if players could accomplish the goal of stealing a collective GTA$2 trillion, they were promised a surprise reward. Players went above and beyond that goal already, and to make good on the promise, Rockstar said it'd be giving everyone a free vehicle.
tryhardguides.com
Your Bizarre Adventure Codes – Christmas YBA Update (December 2022)
In Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure, you will be creating a character and playing in this RPG type game. Go through the world acquiring strong abilities called, Stands. You will be able to fight gangs to level up, complete quests, and gain additional techniques. Use all of these things to become the most powerful character in the game!
tryhardguides.com
Steam Winter Sale begins on December 22nd and continues until January 5th
The next major sales event in Steam will arrive as part of the holiday celebration. Steam Winter Sale is almost here, offering massive savings on thousands of games beginning on December 22nd at 10 am PST through January 5, 2023, at 10 am PST. Steam just had its Black Friday...
tryhardguides.com
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos announced for summer 2023 release
The official Natsume Twitter account has been teasing followers with information about the next Harvest Moon game over the last several days. On December 9th, Natsume began posting letters, each accompanied by a description containing a word that began with the same letter. It finally led to the announcement of Anthos, which is the title of the next Harvest Moon video game. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be released around the summer of 2023.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
tryhardguides.com
Hunt: Showdown Devil’s Moon Event: New story, weapons, and rewards
Hunt: Showdown’s Devil’s Moon Event begins December 14 at 4 pm CET and will run until February 15, 2023, at 8 am CET. The event will bring new weekly missions, pacts, weapons and ammo, rewards, a new story, and more. Some rewards you can earn during this event include weapon charms, ammo, and Bloodbonds.
GTA 6: Rockstar's strange new teaser sends fans wild
Rockstar Games knows how badly we want GTA 6 news, and by God they're only too happy to mess with us. For those that haven't been keeping up with all the latest GTA 6 news, we... know the game is in development. That's pretty much it, as far as the official word goes. Okay, so there were those leaks just a few months ago that appeared to confirm the game's setting and female protagonist, but beyond that? Rockstar is keeping mum.
