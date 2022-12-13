Read full article on original website
Blacktail Review – Young Magic
Blacktail is a game that will test your love of animals, the forest, and witchcraft as you traverse the Russian woods in a game about self-discovery and survival craft. With no humans to interact with whatsoever, every moral decision you make will be about how you treat the animals and nature around you as you learn what it truly means to be a witch.
Dead Space Remake has gone gold and is ready for release on January 27th
Dead Space is a science fiction/horror media franchise originally developed by Visceral Games, and published and owned by Electronic Arts. Back in July 2021, EA’s Play Live event confirmed that Motive Studio would remake the 2008 Dead Space video game, with an anticipated release date of late 2022. On March 11th, 2022, it was reported that the game’s release date will be pushed back to early 2023. A gameplay trailer for Dead Space remake was released on October 4th, 2022, revealing the game’s release on January 27th, 2023.
Octopath Traveler II introduces Throné, the Thief, and Temenos, the Cleric in a new trailer
Octopath Traveler II has been teasing its content in anticipation of its release the following year. Recently, Octopath Traveler II introduced two of the eight new protagonists of the game in a new trailer. Octopath Traveler II is an upcoming role-playing video game by Square Enix and Acquire. It is...
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos announced for summer 2023 release
The official Natsume Twitter account has been teasing followers with information about the next Harvest Moon game over the last several days. On December 9th, Natsume began posting letters, each accompanied by a description containing a word that began with the same letter. It finally led to the announcement of Anthos, which is the title of the next Harvest Moon video game. Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will be released around the summer of 2023.
Fortnite x My Hero Academia collab arrives today with exciting quests and rewards
Today, four heroes from the hit anime series My Hero Academia make their Fortnite debut. With the arrival of these heroes come fresh and exciting quests in which players enter the hero training gym. The My Hero Academia Quests provide a variety of exciting rewards for players when completed. Check...
Hunt: Showdown Devil’s Moon Event: New story, weapons, and rewards
Hunt: Showdown’s Devil’s Moon Event begins December 14 at 4 pm CET and will run until February 15, 2023, at 8 am CET. The event will bring new weekly missions, pacts, weapons and ammo, rewards, a new story, and more. Some rewards you can earn during this event include weapon charms, ammo, and Bloodbonds.
Spelunker Potion for Terraria – Recipe & Ingredients
Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox game that has been around for over decade but has been loved and enjoyed over the years while still being developed by Re-Logic; it is easy to get into the game as it is available across many platforms. The game leans into crafting and building, along with exploration, combat, and more. If you need to know how to make a Spelunker Potion in Terraria, we have the recipe!
Shippuden Ninja Legend Codes (December 2022)
Shippuden Ninja Legend is a battler game developed by One Leg Tech LTD for Android and Apple iOS devices. In this mobile role-playing game, you will be collecting different heroes and commanding them against a variety of enemies. Gather up powerful characters, level them up, and equip them with powerful gear that will increase their abilities. See if you can strengthen your team enough to take on other players in some PVP battles!
Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios revealed to be working on a Death Stranding movie adaptation
Although it has just been a week after Hideo Kojima confirmed at The Game Awards that a new Death Stranding video game is in the works, another recent news about a movie adaptation of the game has been revealed. Death Stranding has established its place in gaming history over the...
Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale announces January 2023 launch
Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale, the upcoming turn-based strategy game from developer Gaming Minds Studios, has officially revealed that it will release digitally on January 19th, 2023. It will be available on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as the Epic Games Store. Today’s announcement included a trailer, so here’s the full tweet from publisher Kalypso Media:
Your Bizarre Adventure Codes – Christmas YBA Update (December 2022)
In Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure, you will be creating a character and playing in this RPG type game. Go through the world acquiring strong abilities called, Stands. You will be able to fight gangs to level up, complete quests, and gain additional techniques. Use all of these things to become the most powerful character in the game!
Best Touchdown Decks for Clash Royale (December 2022)
Clash Royale is featuring its Touchdown challenge, which will require you to get one of your units across your opponent’s goalline! If you don’t fancy yourself much of a deck builder, the never fear, because we’ve got a list of options that you can take into battle!
Hunt: Showdown Martini Henry Ironside – Devil’s Moon Weapon
Hunt: Showdown is a first-person shooter that features PvP bounty hunting with lots of PvE aspects, where players are part of a secret hunting society that takes on bounties to hunt and kill creatures–but they’re monstrous creatures, which makes it a darker, grittier game. The Devil’s Moon Event kicked off December 14th and runs through February 15th, 2023. Part of the event is the addition of new weapons and custom ammo, so if you want to know more about the new Martini Henry Ironside, keep reading!
Hunt: Showdown Winfield M1876 Centennial Trauma – Devil’s Moon Weapon
Hunt: Showdown is a first-person shooter that features PvP bounty hunting with lots of PvE aspects, where players are part of a secret hunting society that takes on bounties to hunt and kill creatures–but they’re monstrous creatures, which makes it a darker, grittier game. The Devil’s Moon Event kicked off December 14th and runs through February 15th, 2023. Part of the event is the addition of new weapons and custom ammo, so if you want to know more about the new Winfield M1876 Centennial Trauma, keep reading!
Spirit Blossom Lillia is coming to League of Legends Wild Rift on December 15th
League of Legends: Wild Rift will be introducing another set of champions to the roster. Among the new champion to hit the rift is Lillia. She was initially scheduled to be released on December 21st, according to the previous patch 3.5 rundown. Recently, Riot Games announced that Lillia will arrive on Wild Rift with her Spirit Blossom Festival skin on December 15th, at 0:01 UTC. Take a look at the Hope Blooms | Lillia Champion Trailer, courtesy of League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Youtube channel:
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator reveals upcoming game features
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator has revealed a list of features coming to the game in future updates. Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is a recently released 2D crafting simulation game where you interact with ingredients and tools to craft potions. While it is a newly released game, it has received a...
YBA Christmas 2022 Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Christmas update for Your Bizarre Adventure was released on December 15th, 2022! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
Trackmania trailer teases Winter Campaign for January 2023
Trackmania, the 2020 soft reboot of the hit racing franchise, has just released a new trailer for the upcoming Winter Campaign. It will kick off the new year, launching right on January 1st, 2023. The event will include another 25 new courses, just like Fall, as well as new rewards and cosmetics.
Insomniac Games confirm Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to launch for PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023
2022 has been a fantastic year for PlayStation, as it saw the release of record-breaking triple-A titles, such as God of War: Ragnarok. Regardless, the next year is going to be a huge one for PlayStation as well as it is stacked with a lineup of exciting releases. Among the most anticipated 2023 releases for PlayStation is the next game in the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man 2.
Divine Knockout reveals Zeus and full ability kit
Divine Knockout, the third-person platformer and fighting game from Red Beard Games, has just shown off a first look at Zeus and his entire kit. It’s been revealed in a new livestream on the game’s official Twitch channel, where you might still be able to tune in. Divine Knockout just released last week on December 6th, 2022, for PC and both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
