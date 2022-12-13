Rosie Arner is a happy Huntington High School sophomore who has developed many rewarding friendships that sustain her during the ups and downs of life as a teenager. Loyalty. It’s an important word to Ms. Arner and she understands exactly what it means. Her circle of friends is fiercely loyal to each other and she is always there for any of them when they need her. They are there for her, too. It’s relationships that keep the sophomore’s enthusiasm running high each day. She’s one of the most sociable people you’ll ever meet.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO