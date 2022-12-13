ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Sophomore Rosie Arner Lifts the Mood of Huntington

Rosie Arner is a happy Huntington High School sophomore who has developed many rewarding friendships that sustain her during the ups and downs of life as a teenager. Loyalty. It’s an important word to Ms. Arner and she understands exactly what it means. Her circle of friends is fiercely loyal to each other and she is always there for any of them when they need her. They are there for her, too. It’s relationships that keep the sophomore’s enthusiasm running high each day. She’s one of the most sociable people you’ll ever meet.
Deck the Halls at Huntington High School

Huntington High School students are getting into the spirit of the season. Dozens of teenagers spent hours afterschool on Wednesday decorating first and second floor hallways to help create a festive atmosphere. “Deck the Halls was an event created by student government to spread the joy and spirit of the...
