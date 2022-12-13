ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deck the Halls at Huntington High School

Huntington High School students are getting into the spirit of the season. Dozens of teenagers spent hours afterschool on Wednesday decorating first and second floor hallways to help create a festive atmosphere. “Deck the Halls was an event created by student government to spread the joy and spirit of the...
Brian Stellato Appointed Director of Fine & Performing Arts

Huntington School Board members have appointed Brian Stellato to serve as Huntington UFSD director of fine and performing arts effective December 13. He has been the department’s coordinator since April. “I’m so honored to be named director of fine and performing arts,” Mr. Stellato said. “The Huntington School District...
