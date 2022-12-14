Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
Coyotes remain undefeated with 63-27 win over Hermon to hand Hawks their first loss
HERMON – From the tip, Old Town was dominant on Thursday night in Hermon, with the Coyotes improving to 3-0 while handing the Hawks their first loss of the year. Old Town avenged their Class B North regional finals loss to the Hawks with the 63-27 victory. The Coyotes led by 30 at halftime. Makayla Emerson had a game high 22 points, while Saige Evans had 14.
foxbangor.com
Orono boys hoops routs Hermon to start season 2-0
ORONO – Orono Red Riots boys basketball had full control of their game against Hermon Thursday night, winning 93-38. Orono led 49-11 at halftime and started the game with a 19-0 run. The top highlights from the game included freshman guard Brady Hews’ coming out party with multiple three-pointers,...
foxbangor.com
Husson women’s hoops on hot streak before break
BANGOR – Husson Eagles women’s basketball is on a three-game win streak and are 6-3 on the season as they head into holiday break. “It’s just given us a lot of confidence in what we can do,” sophomore guard Hannah Richards says. “We knew coming into this season that there would be a lot of returners.”
foxbangor.com
Brewer dominant over Messalonskee, improves to 2-0
BREWER – It was all coming up ‘Brewer’ in their home opener Tuesday night, taking an 81-45 victory over Messalonskee to improve to 2-0 on the year. The Witches took a 19-point lead into the half, and nearly doubled that in the second. With the win, their average margin of victory is now 31.5 for their two games.
foxbangor.com
Foxcroft Academy boys hoops goes to 2-0 with big win over Central
CORINTH – Foxcroft Academy Ponies boys basketball held full control of their game against Central Wednesday night, winning 82-27. A game that was 47-12 at the half, it was a full team effort for the Ponies with senior Caden Crocker and junior Wyatt Rayfield leading the way on offense.
foxbangor.com
Hermon girls hoops out to 2-0 start after dominant win over Orono
ORONO – Hermon Hawks girls basketball defeated Orono 71-28 Tuesday night, their 2nd big win in as many games to start the season. A game that was 32-17 at the half, the Hawks outscored the Red Riots 39-11 in the 2nd half. Hermon’s high-powered offense was led by the...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hoops readies for conference schedule
ORONO – Maine women’s basketball are no strangers to bumps in the road this year. They’re 4-7 heading into conference play, but while playing the 42nd toughest schedule in the country. “We didn’t see the results necessarily in wins and losses, but it’s not like we’re playing...
foxbangor.com
Maine expected to name Jude Killy as athletic director, announcement to follow this week
ORONO – The University of Maine’s national search for a replacement to Ken Ralph as their director of athletics is coming to a close, with the university expected to name Jude Killy as their next Athletic Director at some point this week. It was first reported by Bangor...
foxbangor.com
Bucksport takes down annual Christmas nativity scene
BUCKSPORT — “It expresses all the freedoms that we exist or have to promote ourselves or promote our faith and it’s not in a pushy manner.”. That is one reaction a Bucksport resident had after learning that the beloved nativity scene that has been put put in town for dozens of years during the holiday season was taken down.
wabi.tv
Skowhegan man charged after crashing car through gate at the Augusta state airport
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man is facing charges after police say he crashed through a gate at the Augusta state airport. Officials say Corey Adams, 28, drove his truck onto the tarmac at the airfield Tuesday. He is facing two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, violation of probation,...
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan man arrested for Augusta incidents
AUGUSTA– A Skowhegan man faces a number of charges after allegedly crashing through a gate at the Augusta State Airport. Corey Adams, 28, was arrested Tuesday after police were called to a report of a hit and run in the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road. Police say...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. Governors Menu.Photo bythe owner.
penbaypilot.com
Trekkers granted automatic admission and scholarship to Maine universities
ROCKLAND — For many high school seniors, now is likely peak “intensity” for applying to college. That includes submitting applications, essays, transcripts, references, and SAT scores – which can start in late summer and last through early spring. Students in the Aspirations Incubator program, which includes...
foxbangor.com
Smoke detectors saves lives in Glenburn fire
GLENBURN — A small fire in the utility room of a home in Glenburn was quickly put out thanks to early detection from a smoke detector. According to Glenburn Fire Chief Chris Levoie, that early detection led to a quick call to their department. When their crew arrived, light smoke was coming from the doors but the fire was quickly knocked down.
Maine Man Arrested for Ramming a Gate at the Airport in Augusta
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after an incident at the Augusta airport that ended with him allegedly smashing a gate with his truck. Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully says Augusta Police responded to the Augusta State Airport at approximately 2:00 Tuesday afternoon in response to a report of a possible hit and run. By the time their investigation was over, Corey Adams, 28, was taken into custody on multiple charges. Responding officers went to the area of Western Avenue and Meadow Road where the alleged crash happened, but the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra fled the scene.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came on the Good Morning Maine show today with our pet of the week. Check out the full video interview for all the details.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
penbaypilot.com
Four winners named in Steel-Pro welding competition at technical school
Four Waldo County Technical Center students were named winners of a recent welding competition sponsored by Steel-Pro. On December 6, Steel-Pro hosted a tour and welding competition for Waldo County Technical Center students. Steel-Pro employees and WCTC graduates Dalton Rossignol and Austin Peavey were tour guides and facilitated and judged the competition.
foxbangor.com
Many schools feeling the affects of illness
STATEWIDE– School systems around the state of Maine are feeling the impact from an outbreak of illness. Just this past week, schools in the Cumberland area switched to remote learning due to student and staff illnesses. Several schools on Mount Desert Island will also remain closed today where they’ve...
Comments / 0