ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sixers cruise past Kings 123-103 behind 80-point 1st half

By KEVIN COONEY
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1Tpw_0jhiGj2m00

Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers scored 80 points in the first half and cruised to a 123-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Tobias Harris also scored 21 points while adding nine assists for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.

“We're playing pretty well offensively,” said Embiid, who has scored 30 or more points in five straight games. “James is doing a great job getting everyone easy shots. My teammates are doing a fantastic job moving the ball and being in the right spots. That's what we've got to do — all we have to do is stay healthy. But we're not there yet. We have a long way to go.”

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points. Sacramento has lost three of the first four games of its six-game East Coast swing.

“I saw a little clip on news on the late Mike Leach (the Mississippi State football coach who died Monday night) saying 'It's not sweet unless its hard,'” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “The NBA year and grind is really hard and we're going to have to experience the downs like we have ups in this short time together.”

Two nights after Embiid scored 53 points in a victory over Charlotte, Harden and Harris took advantage of Sacramento's defensive focus on the big man. With two defenders often on Embiid, Harris camped out in the corner for wide-open 3s while Harden dished from the top of the key until his own shot got warm in the second quarter.

“The ball was moving and the floor was wide open,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said. “That's exactly what we've been talking about. They are moving the ball and playing together."

Philadelphia led 80-55 at halftime, thanks in part to a 20-9 edge in fast-break points. Fourteen of those 20 points came off Sacramento turnovers.

“We had a ton of breakdowns, we didn't have a lot of help on drives and they got to the rim very easily,” Brown said. “We have to figure some things out and dig a little deeper.”

The 76ers shot 51.2% — the third straight game they've been better than 50% from the floor. They only topped 50% once in the nine games before that. They also recorded a season-high 34 assists.

“We got settled in and we know what we're trying to accomplish possession by possession,” Harden said. “That's the most important thing. If everyone is trying to accomplish different agendas, the team is not going to be successful. Knowing what we're trying to accomplish and doing what we have to do on both sides of the ball is critical.”

Malik Monk had 16 points off the bench for the Kings.

TIP-INS

Kings: De'Aaron Fox (right foot soreness) was back in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points. ... Fox was hurt during a loss to Milwaukee last Wednesday and missed two subsequent games.

76ers: De'Anthony Melton was held out with lower back tightness. Melton has been starting in place of Tyrese Maxey and scored 33 points on Friday night against the Lakers. ... Maxey (left foot fracture) has not been cleared to run at full speed. ... The Sixers scored 80 or more points in the first half for the 14th time in franchise history. Their previous high this season was 67 against Orlando on Nov. 17.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Toronto on Wednesday night.

76ers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Inside The Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey Lead the Way in Close Loss to Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder played their first home game in two weeks against the Miami Heat. The 110-108 loss for the Thunder was the first of a seven-game homestand. Despite falling down as much as 21 points in the second quarter, the Thunder did what they’ve shown many times this season and battled back. With 3:42 remaining in the third frame, the Thunder gained a lead and would battle out for the rest of the game. Tyler Herro, however, had other plans as he knocked down the go ahead two pointer with around five seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Vesey scores twice as Rangers down Maple Leafs 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Vesey had two goals, Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Vesey snapped a tie with 4:27 left in the second period. He added an empty-netter with 1:13 remaining for his fifth of the season. The Rangers improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games after an inconsistent several weeks. They have won three straight at Madison Square Garden after winning only four of their first 14 home games. “We’re in high spirits,″ Vesey said. “We’re going into every game feeling like it will be a win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Samsonov, Maple Leafs blank last-place Ducks 7-0

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner has been getting plenty of attention on his march to the NHL’s longest point streak in seven seasons. Ilya Samsonov joked Tuesday it was about time he got some love as well. Marner had two assists to extend his point streak to 23 games and Samsonov made 28 saves for his second straight shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs thumped the lowly Anaheim Ducks 7-0 on Tuesday. Samsonov strutted to his media scrum with the team’s celebratory wrestling belt awarded to the player of the game slung over his left shoulder.
ANAHEIM, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy