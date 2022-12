For the fifth year in a row, the Benjamin Russell Anglers were crowned the champions of the ASABFA Three-River Throwdown. On Saturday, Benjamin Russell placed fifth overall in the final leg of the tournament on Logan Martin Lake, which was good enough to keep Benjamin Russell atop the leaderboards and in first place, 58 points ahead of second place finisher Evangel Christian Academy.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO