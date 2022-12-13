Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
whdh.com
$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Vinny B From Hudson, MA
It’s been about 5 years since I first spotlighted the music of Vinny B. This singer/songwriter from Hudson, Massachusetts has worked tirelessly in one of the toughest industries, and yet never seem to lose his sense of hope or passion for his craft. If anything he seems to have thrived. Vinny has grown tremendously as an artist, in this time.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police arrest two men after foot chase
SHREWSBURY – Two men have been arrested following a foot chase today in Shrewsbury. Luis Santos, 56, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and multiple civil motor vehicle violations.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
lazytrips.com
Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?
Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
AdWeek
Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH
Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
ATTENTION STARGAZERS! A shooting star was caught on camera as it flew over Boston
BOSTON — Attention Stargazers, if you were looking up at the sky Wednesday evening you might have seen a bright light fly across the sky. Boston 25′s camera caught a shooting star over the city’s skyline around 7:20 p.m. The annual Geminid meteor shower started at 8...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Do You Remember This Vintage Commercial for Boston’s Museum of Science?
The Boston Museum of Science has been a field trip destination for school kids since it opened in its current location along the Charles River in 1951. It was an annual trip for my family during the 1970s and 1980s and mostly because of a commercial that played nearly every day while watching cartoons on Boston's WLVI Channel 56.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
treksplorer.com
North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay
Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
NECN
Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm
A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
