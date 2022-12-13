ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

whdh.com

$1M Powerball prize on ticket sold in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing. The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes)...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza

Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Vinny B From Hudson, MA

It’s been about 5 years since I first spotlighted the music of Vinny B. This singer/songwriter from Hudson, Massachusetts has worked tirelessly in one of the toughest industries, and yet never seem to lose his sense of hope or passion for his craft. If anything he seems to have thrived. Vinny has grown tremendously as an artist, in this time.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest two men after foot chase

SHREWSBURY – Two men have been arrested following a foot chase today in Shrewsbury. Luis Santos, 56, of Worcester, was arrested and charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, resisting arrest and multiple civil motor vehicle violations.
SHREWSBURY, MA
lazytrips.com

Is There A Ferry From Boston To Nantucket?

Nantucket is a charming island off the coast of Massachusetts in Nantucket Sound, with destinations to see year-round. It's about 30 miles off the coast of Cape Cod and 100 miles south of Boston. Being an island, the only way to get there is by boat, which begs the question - is there a ferry?
BOSTON, MA
AdWeek

Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez Leaving Boston Station WHDH

Boston meteorologist Jaisol Martinez has announced that she’s leaving WHDH after four years at the station. “It’s my last weekend working at 7News with my last day coming up this week,” Jaisol wrote on Twitter. “I have learned SO much & I’m grateful for the time I’ve spent in New England. I always read the nice comments y’all leave and I can’t thank y’all enough for the support!
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
treksplorer.com

North End, Boston: What to See & Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to wander old-world streets while you search for Boston’s top sites? Step into the North End, Boston. Boston’s “Little Italy” is brimming with Freedom Trail sights, cozy coffeehouses, and some of the city’s oldest buildings. Stroll down narrow lanes dripping with history and eat at some of the tastiest Italian restaurants in the US.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Updated Timing, Snowfall Totals for This Week's Winter Storm

A cold front moved through overnight, with some snow showers before dawn. This set us up for some slick roads and a light sugar-coating of snow even to Cape Cod. The wind and cold temps continue to dominate the day even with sunshine. Highs only reach the 20s to 30s, with “feels like” temps in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon thanks to the gusty northwest wind.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA

