Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandiegoville.com
Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022
After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward
SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The declaration clears the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
CHP: Man veers off SR-78 off-ramp in San Marcos, dies
A 35-year-old man is dead after his car fell off an off-ramp in San Marcos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
San Diego Channel
San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
News 8 KFMB
Inglourious Bagels, a New York style bagel shop, opens in Carlsbad
Inglourious Bagels, is located in the La Costa neighborhood of Carlsbad at 6955 El Camino Real. Visit: inglouriousbagels.com.
SDPD: Woman in electric bike crash placed on life support
The bicyclist did not see an abandoned shopping cart that was left in the bike lane and hit it, causing her to fly over the handle bars of the bike and land on her head, police reported.
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
Several businesses damaged in strip mall fire
Several businesses were damaged Wednesday after a fire broke out at a strip mall in the Webster neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
sddialedin.com
COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
Comments / 0