ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Proposed Topgolf plan on San Diego waterfront moves forward

SAN DIEGO — The plan to bring the popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf to San Diego has cleared another hurdle. The Port of San Diego has voted to advance the Topgolf proposal for East Harbor Island to the environmental review phase, Port officials announced Wednesday. In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!

Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sddialedin.com

COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy