Sitting at an elevation of 8,530 ft, The Cardiac Arete is one of two well known routes on the classic alpine tower in the Canadian Rockies (Alberta, Canada) known as the Grand Sentinel. This is a quartzite tower in the Moraine Lake, Lake Louise area of the Canadian Rockies, that dwells in the Banff National Park by the famous Valley of the Ten Peaks. To get to this 330ft obelisk quartzite rock tower, you need to follow The Larch Valley Trail which happens to be the highest main trails in the Rockies. It has been called "the most beautiful day hike in Canada". The hike alone contains many magnificent view such as the beautiful Moraine Lake, the famous Valley Of The Ten Peaks (which is depicted on the Canadian 20 dollar bill), and a flower filled alpine meadow above the tree line.

