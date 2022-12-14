An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO