Read full article on original website
Genevieve Rafferty
6d ago
The person in the Lexus must've been slumming. I've almost been hit while I walk several times in the past year. Self absorbed distracted driving the new Drunk Driving
Reply(7)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege
A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
KCRG.com
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police is in custody, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Brianna Moss, 30, was wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KCJJ
IC Police arrest suspect in Coralville Police chase after he allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of car
Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Coralville Police chase after he reportedly threw a rock through the windshield of a car. Officers were called to an address on Highland Avenue just after 1am Saturday after 32-year-old Tylor Hogan of the Holiday Lodge manufactured housing community in North Liberty allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2008 BMW. Damage is estimated at $500.
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KWQC
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
WIFR
Three arrested in Nelson Street shooting, one now on the run
LEE Co., Ill. (WIFR) - Over two months ago, on October 16th at approximately 11:49 p.m, deputies from the Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson after a report of an individual shot in the throat. The victim of the shooting was identified as 41-year-old, Jake Verkruysse of Erie, Illinois. Verkruysse was transported to KSB Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then airlifted to a Rockford Area Hospital for stabilization.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Authorities Looking for Man Wanted for an October Nelson Home Invasion, Resulting in Suspect Getting Shot
On October 16 at approximately 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson for a report of an individual that had been shot in the throat. While responding to the area, information was received that the scene of the shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of South Butler Street.
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023
Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
ottumwaradio.com
8 Burlington Residents Face Federal Drug Trafficking Charges
A joint operation between federal and state investigators of a drug trafficking organization has resulted in eight Burlington residents facing federal charges. Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher Jerome Ellis, Honesty Knotts, Hardy Pegues, Joshua Adam Townsen, and Michael Demetrius Brown made their initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. Theodis Bagby and Larry Keith Knotts were also charged but have not yet made their initial appearance.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal train accident in rural Sterling. According to the Sheriff’s office, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday that a pedestrian was hit by a train near U.S. 30 and Harvey Road in rural Sterling.
Comments / 9