Altamont, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
A eucalyptus tree that fell across the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in wet and windy conditions early Sunday caused three vehicles to crash, killing two people and injuring four others, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded to a 3:25 a.m. report of the crash near Cannon Road,...
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout South County. From Dec. 9-11, Morgan Hill received a combined total of 4.5 inches of rain, according to local weather enthusiast Chris Henry, who has been...
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
MENLO PARK, Calif. - A Safeway employee in Menlo Park was injured after a car smashed through the front of the store Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. to a Safeway at 325 Sharon Park Drive where they found a car halfway into the structure, according to Battalion Chief Keenan Hird of the Woodside Fire Protection District.
UPDATE: As of 1:15 p.m., all southbound lanes on US-101 in San Jose are open. SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – U.S. 101 southbound in San Jose blocked north of McKee Road due to a fatal traffic collision, according to California Highway Patrol. As of 9 a.m., the two right lanes are still blocked, and they […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman died Tuesday morning in San Jose in a traffic collision, police said. The death was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at Pomona and Alma avenues. Two vehicles were involved. An adult male was driving a 2019 Ford truck. He collided with the woman, who was driving a 1995 Honda sedan.
A fatal accident in Dublin recently claimed the life of Nicholas Garcia, a resident of Castro Valley, age 31. The collision occurred along the westbound I-580 ramp toward north I-680 around 3:10 a.m. An incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that Garcia was going at a high rate of speed in a BMW 540i along the ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the concrete divider. The vehicle then overturned.
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A freeze warning is in effect for the North Bay valleys this morning, as well as San Benito County and some of the Monterey area, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area. In the East and South Bays there’s also a freeze watch in effect, so you could waking up […]
Accident on Benjamin Holt Drive Involves Three Vehicles. A multiple-vehicle crash near Stockton on December 9 caused minor injuries when three cars collided. The collision happened at the intersection of west Benjamin Holt Drive and Harrisburg Place in Lincoln Village, north of Stockton, around 3:14 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it involved a Cadillac and Honda. The Honda sustained major rear-end damage. The Cadillac had front-end damage. The CHP is investigating to determine fault in the accident.
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
