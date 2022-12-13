Read full article on original website
A record year for Maine deer leaves this hunter puzzled again
Hunters who pursue white-tails quickly come to realize that it’s not easy to shoot a buck, or sometimes to come across a doe, even when you have an antlerless deer permit in hand. When things do fall into place, it’s a great feeling. And having venison in the freezer...
Collins, King announce more than $500,000 to support small businesses in rural Maine
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King announced a total of $528,563 in new funding from the United States Department of Agriculture that will expand development and training opportunities for small businesses in rural areas of Maine. The Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments, Eastern Maine Development Corporation, and Sunrise County Economic Council will use this funding to provide business training, technical help, and loan assistance to small businesses in Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo, and Washington counties.
Maine people will pay for Republican inaction on heat relief
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the State House, not a creature was stirring, except… the Maine Senate Republicans, caucusing to shoot down the home heat relief aid package! I think this was a mean-spirited, uncaring “action” to take towards the states’ citizens during a year of high inflation and obscenely high oil and gas prices.These senators said that it was “not a simple bill” (and what piece of legislation is?), and more “transparency” and “accountability” was needed. What, exactly, does that mean to Maine citizens shivering and worrying this very day about paying for this winters’ heating?
Gaudet formally appointed as Dover-Foxcroft fire chief
DOVER-FOXCROFT — For the first time in nearly four decades, a person other than Joe Guyotte will serve as Dover-Foxcroft fire chief. Deputy Chief Brian Gaudet will take over on Jan. 1 with his term to run through the end of 2025. The appointment of Gaudet, 41, who also...
Rush on heating aid bill was ‘coldly political’
Last Wednesday, new and returning lawmakers who were victorious in the November elections were brought to Augusta and sworn in to the 131st Maine Legislature. Eighty-two Democrats, 67 Republicans and two independents took the oath of office in the House, and 22 Democrats and 13 Republicans did the same in the Senate.
State approves plan for housing and business development in Moosehead Lake region
Maine officials have approved a land use agreement that designates nearly 1,040 acres in the Moosehead Lake region as areas for future housing and commercial development. During its meeting Wednesday, the Land Use Planning Commission voted unanimously to accept the plan developed by staff over the last two years, plus feedback from residents, businesses and organizations.
Animal welfare grants awarded through Maine Community Foundation
The Maine Community Foundation Animal Welfare Grant Program has awarded 25 grants totaling $342,884 to organizations and projects across the state that advance animal welfare. Area grantees are Give a Dog a Home German Shepherd Dog Rescue of Sebec for general support, $15,000; the town of Dexter to provide annual exams for older cats, $5,000; and Eastern Area Agency on Aging of Brewer for distribution of pet food, supplies, and animal welfare education, $11,344.
Modern Image Salon collecting for Furry Friends Food Bank
Many older Mainers are worried about having to make tough choices concerning the purchase of food and fuel to heat their homes. For these senior citizens who also are pet owners, the concern is compounded by needing to provide food for their beloved companions. Eastern Area Agency on Aging is...
Maine will add a new division for 8-player high school soccer in 2023
Starting next fall, Maine high schools struggling to field a soccer team may have the opportunity to play a smaller version of the sport. Maine Principals’ Association Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson said that based on coach survey data, the organization will give teams the choice to compete in a class of soccer that plays eight players on the field on each team instead of 11. Schools have until July to make the final decision.
